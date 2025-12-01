Andrew Tate Reveals Top 'Concern' Over Jake Paul-Anthony Joshua Fight

Some massive names are entering the boxing ring during the weekend of December 20. And perhaps the two biggest names of them all didn't become famous because of professional boxing.

The biggest fight during that weekend is Jake Paul (who became famous from YouTube) vs. Anthony Joshua, in a bout that's set to headline another live Netflix event. While this matchup has prompted some hot takes from just about everybody, the bottom line is that Paul deserves a lot of respect for being willing to enter the ring against Joshua, who is much more experienced and bigger.

Notorious internet influencer Andrew Tate is entering the ring one day later, making his boxing debut against fellow influencer Chase DeMoor on a Misfits Boxing card in Dubai on December 20. This fight came out of nowhere, and many are wondering how Tate (who turns 39 years old on December 1) will fare, given that he hasn't competed since December 2020.

Andrew Tate Gets Honest About Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua

Andrew Tate was interviewed by The Stomping Ground on November 30 and addressed Paul fighting against Joshua one day before his bout.

"Complete respect, huge respect to Jake Paul. I have nothing bad to say about Jake. Everything I was gonna say, I can no longer say. So fair play to him, he's a brave man, he believes in himself, and I wish him and AJ a fantastic fight, and I hope they both come out without any injury, or without any problems, and without any health issues," Tate said about Jake fighting Joshua.

Tate later added, "For Jake, it's retirement money, worst case. But I just hope everyone gets out of there without any physical injury, and I really do have a lot of respect for Jake... I have respect for people who do things that are worthy of respect. I harbor no hate in my heart. I wish Jake the absolute best."

When asked if the sanctioning bodies should have concern over the fight, Tate said, "Nah. Jake is the same size. And Jake isn't a YouTuber. Everyone needs to stop talking like Jake is a YouTuber; Jake is a boxer. Jake has more money than 99% of professional boxers on the planet... He has dedicated himself to this sport for seven or eight years. That's an ex-YouTuber."

Tate was then asked his prediction for the fight and said, "I mean, I love AJ. He's a great guy. I like Jake, he's a great guy. I'm really hoping everyone gets out of there safe, and nothing bad happens to anybody. That's my number one concern."

Tate reiterating that the health and safety of Jake (and Joshua) is his number one concern speaks volumes, and suggests he's in a solid mental space before his own bout.

