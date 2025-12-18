Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Odds And Prediction
The thought of Jake Paul fighting a top-tier boxer would have been unthinkable just a few years ago. And despite everything that Jake Paul has accomplished in the boxing ring since making his debut, the prospect of him fighting a heavyweight legend in his prime like Anthony Joshua was (and frankly still is) ridiculous.
Yet, Paul has a knack for thriving within the ridiculous. And this December 19 fight against Joshua is further proof of that. While boxing fights are often criticized for being clear mismatches and therefore not compelling, this Paul vs. Joshua fight being such a huge mismatch is exactly why it's compelling.
One aspect of intrigue is that some boxing fans are convinced the fight is scripted in some way, and that Joshua won't be able to knock Paul out because of some unspoken agreement.
Others are tuning in because they think there's no way Joshua doesn't knock Paul out, which is exactly what they've been waiting years to see. And many fans simply love watching Joshua fight and would tune in regardless of who he's matched up against.
Regardless of why fans are tuning in to this Netflix fight, this bout is a bettor's dream, since there are so many potential interesting outcomes.
Ahead of the fight, let's have a look at the odds and prediction (odds via DraftKings).
Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Odds - Moneyline
Moneyline: Jake Paul + 700, Anthony Joshua -1200
Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Odds - Knockout
KO/TKO/DQ: Jake Paul +1200, Anthony Joshua -400
Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Odds - Decision
Decision: Jake Paul +1600, Anthony Joshua +450
Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua - Total Rounds
Total Rounds: 2.5 (Over -145, Under +110)
Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Prediction
Frankly, for those who don't believe that this fight is fixed or scripted (which nobody should believe), the only logical outcome is for Anthony Joshua to knock Jake Paul out. While Paul has a puncher's chance, the massive gap in size, experience, and skill make it so this should be the easiest night of the office in Anthony Joshua's career.
Therefore, the most interesting scenario is how long it will take Joshua to put Paul's lights out. We believe that Paul's game plan will be to try and tire Joshua out, which will mean he's moving around the ring, staying defensive, and trying to bait Joshua into swinging too hard and making a mistake.
This doesn't alter our belief that Joshua will eventually knock Paul out. But it does make us think that the knockout will occur later on in the bout.
Prediction: Anthony Joshua by KO (in over 2.5 rounds).
Grant Young is a Staff Writer for On SI’s Boxing, New York Mets, Indiana Fever, and Women’s Fastbreak sites. Before joining SI in 2024, he wrote for various boxing and sports verticals such as FanBuzz and NY Fights. Young has a bachelor’s degree in marketing and a master’s degree in creative writing with an emphasis on sports nonfiction from the University of San Francisco, where he played five seasons of Division 1 baseball. He fought Muay Thai professionally in Thailand in 2023, loves a good essay, and is driven crazy trying to handle a pitpull puppy named Aura. Young lives in San Diego and was raised in the San Francisco Bay Area.