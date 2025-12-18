Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Odds And Prediction

The thought of Jake Paul fighting a top-tier boxer would have been unthinkable just a few years ago. And despite everything that Jake Paul has accomplished in the boxing ring since making his debut, the prospect of him fighting a heavyweight legend in his prime like Anthony Joshua was (and frankly still is) ridiculous.

Yet, Paul has a knack for thriving within the ridiculous. And this December 19 fight against Joshua is further proof of that. While boxing fights are often criticized for being clear mismatches and therefore not compelling, this Paul vs. Joshua fight being such a huge mismatch is exactly why it's compelling.

One aspect of intrigue is that some boxing fans are convinced the fight is scripted in some way, and that Joshua won't be able to knock Paul out because of some unspoken agreement.

Others are tuning in because they think there's no way Joshua doesn't knock Paul out, which is exactly what they've been waiting years to see. And many fans simply love watching Joshua fight and would tune in regardless of who he's matched up against.

Nov 21, 2025; Miami, Florida, UNITED STATES; Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua face off after a press conference announcing their heavyweight boxing match at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Regardless of why fans are tuning in to this Netflix fight, this bout is a bettor's dream, since there are so many potential interesting outcomes.

Ahead of the fight, let's have a look at the odds and prediction (odds via DraftKings).

Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Odds - Moneyline

Moneyline: Jake Paul + 700, Anthony Joshua -1200

Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Odds - Knockout

KO/TKO/DQ: Jake Paul +1200, Anthony Joshua -400

Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Odds - Decision

Decision: Jake Paul +1600, Anthony Joshua +450

Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua - Total Rounds

Total Rounds: 2.5 (Over -145, Under +110)

Anthony Joshua will have a BIG weight advantage over Jake Paul tomorrow night 😳



⚖️ Anthony Joshua - 243.4lbs

⚖️ Jake Paul - 216.6lbs

📈 Difference - 26.8lbs pic.twitter.com/H7ii5aID5z — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) December 18, 2025

Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Prediction

Frankly, for those who don't believe that this fight is fixed or scripted (which nobody should believe), the only logical outcome is for Anthony Joshua to knock Jake Paul out. While Paul has a puncher's chance, the massive gap in size, experience, and skill make it so this should be the easiest night of the office in Anthony Joshua's career.

Therefore, the most interesting scenario is how long it will take Joshua to put Paul's lights out. We believe that Paul's game plan will be to try and tire Joshua out, which will mean he's moving around the ring, staying defensive, and trying to bait Joshua into swinging too hard and making a mistake.

This doesn't alter our belief that Joshua will eventually knock Paul out. But it does make us think that the knockout will occur later on in the bout.

Prediction: Anthony Joshua by KO (in over 2.5 rounds).

IMAGO / PA Images

The Latest Boxing News

Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Weight-In Results

Anthony Joshua Weighs In On Jake Paul's Upset Chances

Amir Khan Sends Chilling Warning To Jake Paul Ahead Of Anthony Joshua Fight

Tyson Fury Gives Updated Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Prediction