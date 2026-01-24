Teddy Atlas Calls For Weight Cutting Changes After Scary UFC 324 Incident

Teddy Atlas believes the boxing community should learn a lesson from Cameron Smotherman's scary UFC 324 weigh-in incident.

The 28-year-old Smotherman weighed in on Friday for his UFC 324 prelim fight against Ricky Turcios the following day. 'The Baby-Faced Killer' successfully made weight, but he face-planted seconds later as he was walking off the stage.

Atlas was one of many to react to the scary video, viewing it as a sign to "implement changes" in weight-cutting culture in combat sports.

"Been talking about weight cutting a long time, now time to look at it seriously & implement changes," Atlas tweeted. "Praying he's okay."

Been talking about weight cutting issues a long time, now time to look at it seriously & implement changes. Praying he’s ok. 🙏 #UFC324 pic.twitter.com/3Lgvft7zdW — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) January 23, 2026

Smotherman was carried off the stage and immediately taken to a nearby hospital. His bout with Turcios was canceled on the spot.

Smotherman has since released a statement since being released from the hospital, ensuring fans that he is doing well. He claimed to have a normal weight cut and a run-of-the-mill fight week before inexplicably fainting at the weigh-ins.

Atlas, however, is not convinced that the incident should be overlooked. The longtime trainer has been opposed to weight-cutting for decades, almost since it became common practice in the 1980s.

Teddy Atlas' stance against weight-cutting

Boxing trainer Teddy Atlas | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Atlas is one of the few active members of the boxing community who was involved in the sport when weight-cutting was introduced. His coaching career was only getting off the ground at the time, but he has seen the danger the practice poses over the decades he has been in the industry.

Atlas has been most vocal about his stance against weight-cutting in the last decade, since multiple studies have confirmed its negative effects on the human body. He spoke on the topic as recently as Jan. 9, when he went on a rant on his podcast in response to a fan question.

"It's a life and death question sometimes," Atlas said on 'THE FIGHT with Teddy Atlas' podcast. "It's an arbitrary number. Say you weigh 160 [pounds]. We're gonna get you down to 140, and even though your body wasn't meant to be 140, we're gonna get you down to 140; you're gonna have an edge. No, you're not. You're gonna be weak, you're gonna be dehydrated, and you're putting yourself in danger. I've talked to enough neurologists."

Weight-cutting has been a staple of boxing and wrestling for decades, and it has been a part of MMA for the duration of the sport's existence. Everyone is aware of its dangerous nature now, but it has become too normalized to ever be removed.

The Latest Boxing News

Jaron Ennis and Vergil Ortiz Jr Trainers Promise 2026 Fight

Eddie Hearn Predicts UFC "Revolt" Amid Zuffa Boxing Launch

Max Kellerman Reveals Why He's Been 'Waiting' For Zuffa Boxing His Whole Life

Chase DeMoor Reveals Andrew Tate Rematch Deadline, Floats Fight With Francis Ngannou