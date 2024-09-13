Andy Cruz Set for Potential Monaco Clash On December 14
By Miriam Onyango
Andy Cruz, a lightweight contender, may square off in Monaco on the December 14th card. The 2020 Olympic gold medallist Cruz, according to promoter Eddie Hearn, might be on the Monaco bill.
Hearn believes Cruz (4-0, 2 KOs), the gold medallist from Cuba, is prepared for a shot at the top 10 and the crown. Cruz has only fought four times, but in his one year as a professional, he has demonstrated the kind of talent that will allow him to go up against any of the four current world champions at 135.
Hearn is not revealing who the 29-year-old Cruz might take on on December 14. Hopefully, it will be an improvement over his previous opponent, Antonio Moran, whom he stopped in seven rounds on August 3rd at Los Angeles' BMO Stadium.
That was an event organized by His Excellency Turki Alalshikh for the Riyadh Season. Cruz gave one of the stronger performances of the card—there were a few duds, including the main event—in the bout.
“You’re going to see him hopefully at the end of the year. He’s ready now for the top guys,” said Eddie Hearn in media reports.
“I think he’s had a very fast rise in terms of his professional experience. He looks great with Bozy Ennis, but now, try to focus on a world title. Possibly,” added Hearn.
“Yeah, he’s ready for the top 10 now,” continued Hearn.
Cruz, cannot afford to be given a long, gradual introduction to the title fight. With his skill, he will have to follow the required path to face a champion at lightweight before earning a championship shot.
To get that slot, Hearn needs to put Cruz in a world title eliminator. At 135 pounds, William Zepeda is ranked #1 by all four sanctioning bodies and is patiently awaiting his shot. Cruz can challenge Zepeda for the WBC #1 spot after he has his shot at the title. Shakur Stevenson, the WBC champion, is promoted by Hearn. Cruz should definitely aim for that champion while Shakur is still affiliated with Matchroom.