Eddie Hearn Slams "Cringy" Zuffa Boxing Title After Jai Opetaia Announcement

Eddie Hearn will never be a fan of what Zuffa Boxing is doing to change the industry.

Hearn has been critical of Dana White and Zuffa Boxing from the jump, but nothing irked him more than the promotion recently announcing its upcoming in-house world title. The Matchroom Boxing promoter ripped the inaugural Zuffa Boxing World Championship to shreds, calling it a mockery of the sport.

"That is the cringiest s*** I've ever seen," Hearn said, via IFL TV on YouTube. "Anyone could do it... Do you think I would disrespect boxing where I would say, 'We're going to bring out the Matchroom Boxing World Championship?' My ego's out of control, [but] that would have to be beyond anything I could ever fathom or bring myself to... We don't deserve to have a world championship. The history and legacy of the sport govern that."

Zuffa Boxing announced its inaugural world title will be on the line in the Zuffa Boxing 04 main event between Jai Opetaia and Brandon Glanton. Opetaia's IBF cruiserweight title will also be on the line in the fight.

Zuffa Boxing previously teased the introduction of its own belts, but many assumed they would be The Ring titles, which are associated with the only rankings the promotion recognizes. Turki Alalshikh, the owner of Ring Magazine, has equity in the UFC-adjacent company.

Hearn has accused White of being egotistical in the past when the latter claimed he would take over the sport once his promotion got off the ground. Hearn has welcomed the rivalry, but still does not seem to view the UFC CEO and his crossover promotion as a legitimate threat just yet.

Eddie Hearn deems Zuffa Boxing world title for "younger generation"

Hearn gave the Zuffa title some credit, but said it would only impact the "younger generation" of boxers. Even when giving the new title some credence, Hearn still said that creating a title is "not for him," claiming it would only be marketed to amateur fighters.

"I get what Zuffa is doing, because maybe in five or 10 years' time, maybe the Zuffa World Championship is actually something the younger generation will want to win. It just ain't for me, mate. It's not boxing. I don't want to create my own belt and go into amateur gyms and go, 'Oh, you know what you'll want to win when you'll grow up? The Matchroom Boxing World Championship.'"

Hearn jokingly teased a "Matchroom Boxing World Championship" forthcoming before backtracking, saying the majority of his events do not need a belt on the line to sell tickets.

