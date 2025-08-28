Andy Ruiz Jr. Trainer Urges Former Champion To Return To The Ring
Manny Robles knows that Andy Ruiz Jr. cannot afford to sit and wait.
Robles, a renowned boxing trainer in California, has been the mastermind behind most of Ruiz's career. After a brief split, the two are now back together and preparing for the 35-year-old's next fight, which Robles knows needs to be soon.
"He's at a stage in his career now where it's now or never," Robles told Ring Magazine. "That's exactly what I'm going to try to do: give him that push. I'll set my grounds as I do with everyone. Let him know that — no excuses — he doesn't want to waste his time and neither do I. I've got to get him to work, back in the ring as soon as possible and get the ball rolling again."
It has been over a year since Ruiz last fought Jarrell Miller to a majority draw on the undercard of Terence Crawford vs. Israil Madrimov at BMO Stadium. That fight served as a return of its own, ending a two-year-long layoff, something Robles is aware that his fighter cannot do again.
As the former WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight champion, Ruiz's legacy is already set. His monumental upset win over Anthony Joshua in 2019 will never be forgotten.
However, his career since then has been nothing short of a roller coaster ride. Ruiz lost the belts in a rematch with Joshua just five months after their first fight and subsequently disappeared, parting with Robles in the process. He has fought just three times, going 2-0-1, in the five years since losing to Joshua.
Andy Ruiz Jr. returns to a different heavyweight division
Although he is coming off a draw with Miller, it is almost as if Ruiz is coming off a loss. Most fans believed that 'Big Baby' should have earned the judges' scorecards as the fighter who walked forward for all 12 rounds and took control late.
The draw prevented Ruiz from gaining any momentum in his return. He was a big favorite entering the bout and was supposed to show out in front of his home fans to reestablish himself as a contender in the heavyweight division. Ruiz is one of the few big-name heavyweights who has not yet fought undisputed champion Oleksandr Usyk.
Instead, Ruiz showed his age and looked nothing like the 'Destroyer' that pummeled Joshua in 2019. He remains unranked and far away from receiving his fourth world championship opportunity.
At this point, Ruiz's return appears likely to occur in 2026. His name value could land him in another big fight, but his team seems to be angling for a tune-up opportunity to get back on track.
