Laila Ali Teases Change of Heart For Claressa Shields Fight
While women's boxing icon Laila Ali was attending the July 11 fight between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, she was asked what it would take to bring her out of retirement and fight Claressa Shields.
"The rumor that I heard is that unless somebody has $15, $20 million, don't even call me [about a fight against Shields]. That's all I got," Ali responded.
"I said, unless somebody calls me and says they have it, we're not even gonna have a conversation. I'm not trying to come back and fight, but if someone offered that kind of money, I would actually have to think about it," she added.
Claressa Shields Makes Repeated Laila Ali Callouts
This response certainly caught the attention of Claressa Shields, who has gone on to make several callouts beckoning Ali to return to the ring against her. One of these was of her forking up the $15 million that Ali requested through a giant physical check.
Shields called Ali out again during an interview with FightHype last month, which included her saying, "[Ali] said out of her own mouth that she's in shape, she can come back, she told me that I'm too small for her, I'm not skilled enough for her, she punch too hard, and if she comes to get me, I won't be able to keep her off me. So stand on that, come get your $15 million, and come get your a** whooped.
"She wants to make it seem like she's still somewhat relevant in women's boxing... What did you really do for women's boxing? You let it die. You let it die for 20 years, and then I had to come put in all this extra work to get it to where it is now," Shields concluded of Ali.
Laila Ali Sends Interesting Message About Potential Claressa Shields Fight
Despite Shields asserting that Ali is nowhere to be found after her callout, she did an interview with FOX 5 DC earlier this month and sent an interesting message about potentially fighting Shields.
"All of a sudden, I start getting all these offers. It's quite flattering that all I have to do is say, 'I'll think about it.' And I'm actually getting multiple $15 million offers... but seriously, though, it's something I'm thinking about," Ali said of coming out of retirement.
"Very soon, the world will know my answer to that, in detail. Because I haven't answered the question... I haven't responded, purposely, because that's now my focus right now. And I call the shots," she added.
Ali went on to note that this doesn't necessarily mean that she's going to return. But she concluded by saying that fans can expect a definitive answer from her coming soon.
Surely Claressa Shields will be one of many who are eagerly awaiting her verdict.
