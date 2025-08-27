Laila Ali Teases Change of Heart For Claressa Shields Fight

🥊WILL LAILA & CLARESSA SQUARE OFF IN THE RING?🥊 While speaking with boxing legend Laila Ali about her hosting the new Food Network Show, “Chef Grudge Match,” I had to get her take on Claressa Shields’ push and challenge to fight her for $15 million. Ali told me how it all actually started and what she’s focused on right now. But she didn’t rule out getting back into the ring after 20 years! More from our Fox 5 DC conversation —> https://www.fox5dc.com/video/1689914.amp