Anthony Joshua Car Crash Driver Arrested And Charged By Nigerian Police

The driver who caused the fatal car crash involving Anthony Joshua is officially in police custody.

Four days after the accident occurred, Nigerian police confirmed they had detained Adenyi Mobalaji Kayode, who faces four criminal charges related to the incident, ESPN reported. The 46-year-old was allegedly driving a Lexus SUV that collided with Joshua's vehicle.

Kayode faces charges of reckless driving, dangerous driving causing death, driving without due care and attention "causing bodily harm and damage" and driving without a driver's licence, per the report

Kayode was arraigned in the Sagamu Magistrate Court on Friday. His trial date is currently scheduled for Jan. 20. Kayode's bond is currently set at $3,500, but he cannot post bail until he "meets bail conditions."

Anthony Joshua fights against Jake Paul during a heavyweight boxing bout at Kaseya Center. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The motor vehicle accident occurred on Monday on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Lagos, Nigeria. Joshua was admitted to a local hospital after suffering non-life-threatening injuries, but it could have been much worse.

While Joshua survived, two other members of his team tragically passed. The 36-year-old's strength and conditioning coach, Sina Ghami, and training partner, Latif Ayodele, both died on Monday.

Joshua's promoter, Matchroom Boxing, released an official statement on the accident, but the fighter has yet to break the silence himself. 'AJ' was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday, with his current whereabouts unknown.

Anthony Joshua's 2026 fight plans

Dec 19, 2025; Miami, Florida, UNITED STATES; Anthony Joshua celebrates after defeating Jake Paul during a heavyweight boxing bout at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The accident occurred just 10 days after Joshua secured his 29th professional victory with a sixth-round knockout of Jake Paul in one of the most-watched fights of the year. He had returned to Nigeria after the victory with a few of his friends.

The original plan for Joshua after beating Paul was to build toward a long-awaited bout with fellow British heavyweight star Tyson Fury. Shortly after 'The Gypsy King' ended yet another short-lived retirement, Riyadh Season announced its plan to have the longtime rivals headline a major event in 2026.

Fury and Joshua were both expected to compete in tune-up bouts in early 2026 under the Riyadh Season banner before facing each other later in the year. Given the recent tragedies in Joshua's life, that timeline will at least be delayed, if not scrapped outright.

Although not his primary coaches, Ghami and Ayodele have been on Joshua's team throughout the majority of his career. No assumptions can be made just yet, but the Paul fight could realistically have been the final fight of Joshua's decorated career.

The Latest Boxing News

Serrano vs Tellez Preview: Start Time, Undercard, How To Watch & Live Stream

Jake Paul Shares Emotional Dedication After Anthony Joshua Tragedy

Jake Paul Given Cruiserweight Rankings Blow After Anthony Joshua Defeat

Anthony Joshua’s Emotional State After Tragic Car Crash Comes Into Focus