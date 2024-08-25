Anthony Crolla Weighs In On Tyson-Paul Drama And Mayweather's Return To The Ring
By Mohamed Bahaa
Former World Lightweight Champion Anthony Crolla finds himself reflecting on some of the sport’s more unconventional events when the so-called "Silly Season" arrives on the boxing scene. Mike Tyson alone headlines this week for an odd encounter with Jake Paul at a press conference, as Floyd Mayweather gets ready to return to the ring against John Gotti III, the grandson of the notorious mob boss.
Crolla finds these events both funny and strange. Comparing this kind of challenge to influencer boxing, he says, "Someone is paying Floyd a stupid amount of money and it’s an easy pay day for an exhibition bout." For Crolla, these spectacles have an enigmatic attraction, particularly when fans could simply go back over Mayweather's legendary battles online. "If you’re a boxing fan, why would you watch that when you can go on YouTube and look at one of his old fights?" he asks, clearly confused at the demand for such events.
Crolla says the Tyson-Paul scenario raises some questions. With Paul being a young, strong fighter and Tyson's current age of 58, there is a high possibility for a knockout. Crolla notes, "Paul hasn't fought anyone of note," but he concerns about the risk Tyson would face against the boxer turned YouTuber. Tyson's earlier performance with Roy Jones Jr. revealed he still possessed some abilities, but this is a real fight, which adds another level of unpredictability. However, Crolla suggests cautiously that Paul would edge out a win, probably on points.
Crolla reminded fans among these headline-grabbing events that real boxing action is still to come. He talks on the long awaited rematch between Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor scheduled for November. Looking back on their first meeting, where he was ringside, Crolla says it was among the most exciting environments he has ever seen. He anticipates another close fight, but he leans toward Taylor coming out victorious once more.
Crolla also notes as a major obstacle for TJ Doheny on his fight with Naoya Inoue. Although Doheny has lately had some remarkable victories, Crolla is realistic about the result and notes Inoue's dominance in the ring. "It’s hard to see it not being over in the first third of the fight," he says, predicting an early victory for the 'Monster' Inoue.
