Anthony Joshua And Daniel Dubois Are Now Warming For A Possible Rematch
By Isaac Nyamungu
Anthony Joshua and his archrival Daniel Dubois are heading for a Riyadh rematch after their Wembley fight. The heavyweight rematch between Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois seems increasingly likely and could take place in February.
Prior to their first contest Dubois was a huge underdog coming into war at Wembley Stadium, but came out guns blazing, with Joshua unable to deal with the champion's power and speed. Just moments into the opening round, Dubois had sent Joshua stumbling, and it would only get worse for 'AJ.' The Brit went on to drop Joshua three times before obtaining a historic knockout in the fifth round to preserve his IBF title
Dubois outsmarted AJ sending him to the canvas four times on his way to a spectacular fifth-round knockout triumph. Talk soon turned to what will be next for Joshua, with a rematch on offer but Tyson Fury also fighting Oleksandr Usyk on December 21. But his promoter Eddie Hearn revealed AJ is inclined towards a second crack at Dubois and the IBF belt - with a decision now looming.
The subsequent big fight in the heavyweight category is Oleksandr Usyk's clash against Tyson Fury in December. It appeared that Dubois would wait for the winner; however, it would appear a rematch with Joshua looks more realistic.
Frank Warren, Dubois promoter, has indicated that 'Dynamite's' next fight will take place early next year and is very much open to the rematch between the two heavyweight giants with February 22 sketched in for a fight card in Riyadh.
“I'm not against that at all. That's not an open door for me, I'll take the door off the hinges and we'll do it. That fight is there. If they want it, they've got it, have it in a heartbeat. His next fight will be in February. That's when he'll fight next, and we will work out who that’s going to be in the next week or two weeks,” said Warren, Dubois’ promoter, during a presser.
"We have already agreed our terms, we have the option to rematch with Dubois. Our meetings with His Excellency, he wants the rematch. AJ will always want the rematch. Daniel wants the rematch too it's the biggest fight for him and they will fancy it. It is a case of going away and talking about, do we go straight into the rematch? And when will it be? It was a heavy night at the office, we aren't going back to fight in 10-12 weeks, he needs his rest and time to recover," said Hearn, AJ’s promoter, during a press briefing.