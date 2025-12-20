Insider Reveals How Much Money Jake Paul And Anthony Joshua Really Made Fighting

It wasn't difficult to figure out why Jake Paul was so eager to still fight before the end of 2025 after his scheduled bout against Gervonta "Tank" Davis in mid-November was cancelled.

Jake's Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) has a partnership with Netflix, and this bout against Tank was supposed to be broadcast live on the platform and free for all subscribers, just like his November 2024 fight against Mike Tyson and the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford was from back in September.

And Jake is surely being paid staggering sums by Netflix for these fights, which is why he was incentivized to find a replacement for Davis as soon as possible.

He and his team settled on Anthony Joshua as a replacement, and scheduled the Netflix fight for December 19. That fight has now come and gone, of course, and Joshua knocked Paul out in the sixth round, which resulted in Paul needing surgery.

Jake Paul | Esther Lin / Most Valuable Promotions

What Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua Likely Got Paid for Netflix Fight

Given what was at stake for both guys (Joshua's legacy being tarnished if he lost to Paul and Paul subjecting himself to brutal physical punishment), it was obvious they had to be compensated handsomely.

A November 13 report from the Daily Mail said that both Paul and Joshua are estimated to be making $92 million each for this fight, which made for a combined $184 million fight purse. However, while neither Jake nor Joshua has revealed just how much they were making in this fight, most felt like this report of $92 million each was ridiculous, and that these two guys weren't being paid close to that amount.

If there's one person who probably has a good idea of what Jake and Joshua actually made, it's Ariel Helwani. Not only is Helwani one of the world's top combat sports journalists, but he was also part of the Netflix broadcast, conducting post-fight interviews for every fighter, including the two main event fighters.

Immediate thoughts from Jake Paul after going 6 rounds with Anthony Joshua.@netflix @netflixsports pic.twitter.com/1G0S3bon5W — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 20, 2025

Helwani did a live show on December 18, where he was joined by UFC stars Jorge Masvidal and Kayla Harrison. At one point, Masvidal asked him at point-blank how much Paul and Joshua were getting paid.

"Tens of millions!" Helwani initially said.

When Masvidal called him out for being too vague, Helwani added, "I heard in the $40 to $50 [million] range [for each guy]."

While somewhere between $40 and $50 million is a lot different than $92 million, that's still a lot of money for six rounds of fighting in a boxing ring and will surely add a tidy sum to Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua's net worths.