Anthony Joshua Backs Martin Bakole To Bounce Back From Joseph Parker Loss; Provides Update On His Future
Anthony Joshua was in the attendance for the Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2 card at the anb Arena (Formerly The Venue). Joseph Parker fought short notice replacement Martin Bakole in the co-main event of the fight card.
Parker earned a sensational second-round finish, flatlining Bakole with an overhand right. Joshua watched from front row while sitting alongside former foe Oleksandr Usyk. The pair's reaction to the sequence has gone viral on social media.
Joshua has now reflected on Bakole's loss and has backed him to come back stronger from the defeat. Speaking to The Stomping Ground, he said:
Bakole believes in himself. That's the heavyweight division at the end of the day. There is an element of skill, but what makes the heavyweight division so interesting is that it takes one punch to change the course of a fight. Regardless if Bakole had five days or five weeks, that punch from a heavyweight knocks down or knocks out anyone. We're just too powerful.
Joshua continued:
Bakole believes in himself and he's got every right to. He's a serious fighter. That's not the end, this is the heavyweight division. If he's got it in him to fight again, I'm sure he will. He's a great addition to the division, so let's see him roll the dice again.
Joshua is coming off a devastating knockout loss to Daniel Dubois. AJ, though, is confident in his abilities and has vowed to come back stronger. He was in talks for a potential Tyson Fury fight but the latter retired.
Anthony Joshua has now claimed that he is just looking forward to more fights in the future. The Brit said:
More fights, this is my life, this is what I do. Right now I sit outside and I watch and then I'll make my return one day. I sit back as a fan and watch the great people in the sport I love.
