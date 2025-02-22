Josh Padley Receives Flowers From Boxing Fans After Loss To Shakur Stevenson
One of the biggest stories heading into Riyadh Season's 'The Last Crescendo' card was that Floyd "Kid Austin" Schofield had to withdraw from his fight against Shakur Stevenson for the WBC lightweight title just a few days before the bout was scheduled to take place.
As a result, an undefeated and largely unknown English boxer named Josh Padley was made alate-notice replacement to face Stevenson on February 22.
The most fascinating aspect of Padley's story is that he also works as an electrician in addition to boxing.
The Stevenson vs. Padley fight has now come and gone. And as just about everybody expected, Stevenson secured a victory via stoppage in the 9th round to retain his belt.
However, Padley did not go down without a fight. He fought bravely and fearlessly and arguably won a round or two against the champion before ultimately suffering defeat. But considering that he was either on the couch or fixing someone's electricity at the beginning of this week, fans are showering Padley with praise after his performance against the champion.
"Josh Padley had no camp and was working as an electrician five days ago.
"Today he went nine rounds against one of the best fighters in the world in Shakur Stevenson.
"Josh Padley earned the respect of boxing fans today," one X user wrote.
Another added, "Josh Padley, take a bow kid. What a heart man. Lasted probably 6-7 rounds more than most expected him to. Unreal on a few days notice against one of the best on the planet."
"4 days ago Josh Padley was working an early morning shift as an electrician
He just went 9 rounds with Shakur Stevenson on short notice. Respect 🫡," wrote Happy Punch.
Padley has certainly earned himself a ton of new fans after this performance and hopefully will earn more high-level boxing opportunities in the future.
The Latest Boxing News
Shakur Stevenson Breaks Silence On Floyd Schofield Pulling Out Of Fight
Carlos Adames vs. Hamzah Sheeraz Results: Adames Retains Title In Controversial Draw
Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Israil Madrimov Results: Ortiz Jr Retains Title With Impressive Win Over Madrimov
Zhilei Zhang vs Agit Kabayel Result: Kabayel Stops Zhang In Knockout Win On Beterbiev vs Bivol 2 Undercard
Callum Smith vs Joshua Buatsi Results: Smith Beats Buatsi In Grueling Undercard Battle