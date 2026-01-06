Tyson Fury Explains Motives Behind Boxing Retirement U-Turn

On January 6, 2026, former unified heavyweight champion Tyson Fury confirmed his return to professional boxing. In January of 2025, 'The Gypsy King' had announced his retirement from the sport after a second consecutive loss to Oleksandr Usyk.

Fury, 37, announced on his own social media account that he would be returning to the ring in 2026. "2026 is that year, return of The Mac," Fury said. "Been away for a while but I'm back now. 37 years old and still punching. Nothing better to do than punch men in the face and get paid for it."

In the final weeks of 2025, Ring Magazine confirmed interest in a bout between Fury and rival Anthony Joshua. However, it is understood that Fury's immediate return will be against a different opponent.

Tyson Fury claims love for fighting the primary reason behind his retirement U-turn

Once again posting on his social media accounts, Fury has given more context behind his decision to return to the sport of boxing. In an Instagram post, Fury said, "I've won literally everything. From regional belts in England, to super world titles."

The British fighter then went on to add more clarity behind his decision, as he insists that his motivation does not come from financial benefits.

"For me, there's nothing else other than the fight game. I love this fight game. It's not for financial gain; I could have retired 10 years ago." Tyson Fury

Fury added, "I've made an absolute fortune; It's not about the money. Although, I always want a good deal, for sure."

The 34-2-1 fighter then reiterated that it was his love for boxing that was responsible for his decision. "It's mainly about the love of the fight game and the sport. I'm 38 this year, I'm older than a mother******, but I love to fight.

"I have zero other interests - only fighting. I was born and raised to fight. My destiny lies within the fight game."

Fury concluded by saying he had no concerns about the potential for lengthy injuries as a result of boxing, "We're ain't stopping."

In terms of who Fury may face and when the fighter will next step in the ring, those details are unclear at the current moment. However, it is expected that Fury will face another opponent before the proposed bout with Anthony Joshua, which is being targeted for September of this year.

