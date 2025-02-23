Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2: Bivol Becomes Undisputed World Champion With Rematch Win
Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2 was a true spectacle at the anb Arena (Formerly The Venue). The two Russians went to war yet again over the course of 12 rounds.
Beterbiev came into the contest as the defending undisputed light heavyweight champion. Bivol, meanwhile, was looking get his hands on the throne.
Both fighters started the fight strong. Beterbiev began pressuring Bivol more than he did the last time out and it looked like the defending champion might get the finish this time around.
Bivol, however, showed why he is a modern day great. He reacted well and caught Beterbiev with some crisp combinations. Bivol's footwork was simply exceptional as he ran rings around Beterbiev.
Bivol started to wilt Beterbiev who faded as the rounds went on. Heading into the final round, it seemed like Beterbiev needed a finish. He failed to manage that as Bivol maintained his performance level.
The judges scored a close fight. The results read 114-114, 116-112, 115-113 in favor of Bivol, who is now the undisputed light heavyweight champion.
The two fighters showcased the highest quality of boxing over the course of their two fights and a trilogy fight between the duo could very well be in the cards.
Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev didn't disappoint and both deserve credit for showing that they are indeed the two best fighters in the world.
The Latest Boxing News
Josh Padley Receives Flowers From Boxing Fans After Loss To Shakur Stevenson
Zhilei Zhang vs Agit Kabayel Result: Kabayel Stops Zhang In Knockout Win On Beterbiev vs Bivol 2 Undercard
Carlos Adames vs. Hamzah Sheeraz Results: Adames Retains Title In Controversial Draw
Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Israil Madrimov Results: Ortiz Jr Retains Title With Impressive Win Over Madrimov