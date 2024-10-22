Anthony Joshua Boxing Ban Ends, Can He Bounce Back After Dubois Defeat?
Anthony Joshua's 28 day ban he received from boxing authorities, imposed in the aftermath of his loss has come to a conclusion. Now its up to the former champion to pick up the pieces of his career .
At 35 years of age Joshua might have one or two more fights left in him as he has been matched much harder than many fighters of his era.
At the time it was easy to pick Daniel Dubois to beat Anthony Joshua. Yet, most of the boxing community was asleep on this one figuring AJ had one more great fight in him. He indeed may but, he was living his own hype following his dramatic knockout against Ngannou.
“Riding high in April; Shot down in May. Thats Life!!,” said X user in post that referenced the Frank Sinatra song and Joshua’s knockout victory earlier this year.
Incredibly, Francis Ngannou has had a comeback win already. Ngannou broke down in tears following a first round KO win over Renan Ferreira this past weekend.
Some fighters are a rhythm fighters. AJ’s biggest enemy has long been not the man he faces across the ring when the bell rings but, the guy he see’s in the mirror. When his confidence allows himself to fight smartly like against Usyk. It would be that side of himself AJ must appeal to now as he prepares to once again rebuild from a devastating knockout loss.
Heavy-hands and big heart will only get so far as a glance across the ring last month would have proved a great example of. In his loss to Dubois, Anthony Joshua regressed as a fighter defensively. Gone was the foot work and slips that allowed him to go toe-to-toe with all time great Alexsander (Oleksander) Usyk.
Can Joshua at 35 bounce back? Only time will tell.