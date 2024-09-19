Anthony Joshua Clash With Daniel Dubois: Dubois ‘Builds Energy’ As Aj Promises ‘Gladiatorial’ Bout
By Isaac Nyamungu
London based boxer Anthony Joshua confirmed that there was no emotions prior to his International Boxing Federation (IBF) heavyweight championship contest. Both AJ and Dubois gave a first preview of their preparations ahead of the Saturday clash during public workouts at Wembley stadium.
The former two-time world record holder addressed public workouts at the Arena and promised a ‘gladiatorial spirit’. In a fully packed stadium of over 96000 fans, AJ made a devastating promise of flooring Dubois.
Both AJ as well as Dubois alongside other boxers involved in the Riyadh Season Card Wembley Edition undercard were all subjected to their individual paces at the workout event, which was opened to the general public.
During the workouts, AJ worked joyfully around amateur boxers drawn from his previous club, Finchley. He displayed the ring shadowboxing. Apparently, what AJ showed was his mind state before a key fight. He appeared relaxed, calm, and confident.
“There’s no emotions. No emotions,” said AJ.
He noted that the last week of the clash for him is simply “more talking, more training, most importantly and walking into the ring in front of 96,000 people ready to show my gladiatorial spirit,” said AJ during the workouts.
“I feel like I’m in the ring ready for my fight as well. It feels good. Canvas feels good. Size is good. I just need to get my wraps on and my gloves and I could fight today,” he noted.
Dubois on the other side has finished his physical preparations and is preparing mentally for the fight.
"It's all part of the pre-fight ritual,”. "I'm just going through the motions and just building up my energy for Saturday,” said Dubois.
"I'm ready to fight so I'm in a good place at the moment," he added. "I know I need to go to another level, my very best, I can't wait for the challenge on Saturday,” he continued.
"I've just worked hard in the gym. I've suffered and worked really hard for weeks and months so I'm just ready to fight now," he asserted.