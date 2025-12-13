3 Potential Warm-Up Fights For Tyson Fury And Anthony Joshua Ahead Of Mega Bout

On December 12th, Ring Magazine announced that a fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua would headline a Riyadh Season event in 2026. No date or location was provided for the bout, but the British heavyweights may finally be set to clash.

The news also mentioned that Fury and Joshua would compete in separate bouts ahead of meeting one another. It is understood that this does not include Joshua's December 19 bout with Jake Paul, as they are slated to compete at Riyadh Season events.

Although the format of having fighters compete in 'warm-up' bouts ahead of a huge clash has backfired in the past, with a prime example being Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia, it is the chosen method for Fury vs Joshua.

With this in mind, here are some warm-up fights that could make sense for both Fury and Joshua.

Tyson Fury vs Arslanbek Makhmudov

For their respective warm-up fights, the idea will be to give the two heavyweights winnable bouts with respected names. One name that will be familiar to British fight fans from 2025 is Arslanbek Makhmudov.

Taking on fan favorite Dave Allen in a headline show in Sheffield, England, in October, the Russian defeated the hometown Brit via unanimous decision. Makhmudov improved his record to 21-2 with the win, as he proves to be a viable force at heavyweight.

Although Makhmudov is not a top-10 heavyweight, he would be a viable opponent for Fury, with the potential to cause the 'Gypsy King' some issues.

Tyson Fury vs Zhilei Zhang

IMAGO / Xinhua

A more challenging test for Fury would be against Chinese veteran Zhilei Zhang. In his last outing, Zhang's record fell to 27-3 with a knockout loss to Agit Kabayel. The other two losses in Zhang's career have come to Filip Hrgovic and Joseph Parker, as 'Big Bang' has been able to trouble the best heavyweights in the world.

Although Zhang would be a tougher test for Fury, the Chinese fighter is nearing the twilight of his career at 42 years old. Additionally, Fury's last bout was just 12 months ago in a very competitive affair with Oleksandr Usyk, meaning he is likely still capable of a great performance.

Tyson Fury vs Tony Yoka

A lesser-known option for Fury could be Frenchman Tony Yoka. With a record of 14-3, Yoka is a 2016 Olympic bronze medalist and a viable force in the division.

Although the three losses on Yoka's record have stunted his progress through the division, all of the defeats came in a row between 2022 and 2023. Additionally, all the losses were by split decision or majority decision.

Now on a three-fight winning streak, Yoka could be an interesting opponent for Fury, even if he would enter as a sizeable underdog.

Anthony Joshua vs Deontay Wilder

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Even though both Joshua and Deontay Wilder are no longer world champions, a bout between the pair is still one that would excite the masses. Although Wilder may be on track for a surprising world title opportunity against Usyk, a fight with 'AJ' next year could still be an option.

Of course, there is a risk when it comes to facing Wilder thanks to his impressive power. However, a good showing for Joshua against the former world champion would really add intrigue to the Fury fight.

Anthony Joshua vs Martin Bakole

IMAGO / PA Images

Another bout that Joshua has been linked to in the past is Martin Bakole. Although talks in 2025 did not come to fruition, Joshua and Bakole are still an intriguing matchup.

Bakole did not enjoy a successful 2025. A knockout loss to Joseph Parker and a draw with Efe Ajagba would see the fighter winless in the calendar year. However, a win for Bakole against Joshua would prove he is still amongst the contenders for heavyweight.

Anthony Joshua vs Derek Chisora

IMAGO / PA Images

It could be a huge night for British boxing if Joshua were to take on Derek Chisora in the UK. In what would be a retirement bout for Chisora, he would get the huge name to end on, and Joshua would get a notable name to showcase his skills against.

Chisora would go into the bout off the back of two impressive wins over Joe Joyce and Otto Wallin, meaning he would carry momentum into a meeting with Joshua.

A win against Chisora in a headline bout in England for Joshua could really amplify excitement for the Fury fight.

