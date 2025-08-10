Piers Morgan Issues Statement On Jake Paul "Staged" Fight Claim Amid Legal Threats
Piers Morgan has retracted his comments about Jake Paul after previously accusing the YouTuber turned pro-boxer of 'killing boxing' with staged fights.
'The Problem Child' has amassed a professional record of 12-1-0 with seven knockout wins. He holds wins against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, 58-year-old Mike Tyson, Nate Diaz, Anderson Silva, and more.
Skepticism surrounding Paul's quality of opponents and whether his fights were staged remains a burning topic. And in response, Paul has threatened legal action against those making baseless claims.
What Piers Morgan actually said
The TV host wrote on social media, "I had a better fight with Jake Paul on Thursday than the unwatchable farce that took place tonight. The guy’s lining his pockets with buckets of $$$$ - but he’s killing boxing with this boring staged bullsh*t against older fighters way past their prime."
The comments came in the aftermath of Paul's decision win against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. It was a one-sided contest where Chavez barely let his hands go apart from the last two rounds.
Jake Paul's response
Amid claims that Paul is fixing fights, 'The Problem Child' took legal steps and hired lawyer Alex Spiro to fight the claims. Spiro is among the best in the business and has previously worked for Elon Musk, Jay-Z, and more.
Spiro told TMZ, "I've been retained by Mr. Paul to pursue legal redress for the damages he suffered. If someone uses their public soapbox to harm him and the sport with lies, there will be consequences."
Paul said, "I've dedicated my life to boxing and I will no longer let those with a public profile harm me or the sport I love and respect, without consequences."
Piers Morgan aplogizes to Jake Paul
Morgan has now clarified his statement about Paul, claiming he didn't intend to suggest any wrongdoing. The broadcaster wrote on X, "I posted a few weeks ago that Jake Paul’s boxing career has been “boring staged bullsh*t.”
"What I meant is that his fights have been predominantly against older, past-their-prime opponents, which may be lucrative for both sides, and may have entertainment value, but don’t reveal how he stacks up against currently ranked boxers and therefore are not a good look for the sport."
Morgan added, "I did not intend to suggest that the outcome was predetermined and certainly didn’t mean to suggest anything illegal."
Paul has been in talks to fight Anthony Joshua. Touching on that, Morgan wrote. "But if reports are correct that Jake is now in negotiations to fight Anthony Joshua, that would obviously be a seriously credible bout against one of the best heavyweights in the world."
In an open invitation, Morgan concluded:
Jake is welcome to come on Uncensored to discuss this, and verbally slug it out with me, anytime.
