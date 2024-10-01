Anthony Joshua Slapped With A Boxing Suspension Days After Daniel Dubois Knockout Defeat
By Isaac Nyamungu
The British Boxing Board of Control has slapped Anthony Joshua (AJ) with a suspension from the ring. This follows his humiliating knockout loss to Daniel Dubois at Wembley last Saturday.
The two-time heavy weight world title holder was banned from boxing for the next 28 days after being brutally floored by his fellow Briton – Dubois at Wembley stadium in London.
Wembley stadium was packed to the brim, all rafters occupied by fans, ready for the clash. Supporters anticipated that AJ could obtain gold for the first time since losing his belts to an opponent Oleksandr Usyk in 2021. However, he was outmaneuvered by Dubois, in what was his first defense.
Whenever a fighter loses on the basis of TKO or KO, the Association of Boxing Commissions and Combative Sports directs medical suspensions as one of their prerequisite obligations. Therefore, The British Boxing Board of Control has briefly enforced this short ban on AJ.
However, there are no scheduled bouts ahead for AJ. Hence, the hiatus may not have a significant effect on his agenda. In his entire professional boxing career, the loss to Dubois was his fourth defeat.
Further, the boxing career trajectory of the former Olympic gold medalist remains a bone of contention. Various pundits as well as former boxers have reacted on the suspension. They have given varied views on AJ‘s future in boxing.
The Matchroom Boxing boss Eddie Hearn is of the opinion that AJ still has fight left in him.
On the other hand, a former professional boxer Carl Froch, who had predicted a win for AJ over Dubois doubted the future of AJ.
“He lacked ambition, he lacked self-belief, and confidence. His powers to recovery are terrible, he looked exhausted. I question Anthony Joshua’s desire to be in that boxing ring anymore. I don’t think AJ wants it anymore, he shouldn’t be boxing. That performance was weak,” said Carl Froch on his YouTube channel.
“What next for AJ? I don’t even know. This could be the last we see of Anthony Joshua. I can’t just see a future for Anthony Joshua,” the former boxer continued.