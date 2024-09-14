Ardreal Holmes Jr. Outshines Hugo Noriega In Lackluster Bout
By Isaac Nyamungu
Ardreal Holmes Jr. who has sustained defeat in the recent bouts has remained an unbeaten USBA junior middleweight champion. Commonly referred to as Bossman, Holmes Jr. scored a ten round undisputed decision against Hugo Noriega (10-3, 5 KOs) on a match played on Thursday night his home town. Dort Financial Center was the stage for the clash.
Holmes Jr. is has a promising career in boxing. As a young boxer, he has a perfect record of 15-0, entailing six knockouts. Whereas on the other hand, Noriega has a 10 -2 record with 5 KOs. Holmes' triumph in February this year against Marlon Harrington was a clear indication on his initial attempt to secure the USBA title that he had acquired in June of last year.
The super IBF USBA Welterweight champion easily over-powered Hugo Noriega in an over ten lackluster rounds. Holmes Jr., 30, dominated the bout from the start with his southpaw as well as movement, through his check hook to evade the corner anytime Noriega moved close.
Holmes a Flint native who successfully defended his title against Miami-based Cuban Hugo Noriega was ranked 14 by the WBO.
“It meant everything to me,” the junior middleweight Holmes (16-0, 6 knockouts) said while addressing a press conference after the match, when asked how he felt fighting in his hometown of Flint. “Wish I could do it again, I’ll do better. Back to the drawing board. Wasn’t the best performance but we got it,” he asserted.
However, according to Holmes it was a less explosive affair this time compared to his last bout, when the 2015 United States National amateur defender opened eyes with a second round knockout of Marlon Harrington last February.
Immediately after the match, Holmes called for bouts against top boxers in the 154-pound category, such as Erickson Lubin as well as Jermell Charlo.
“Anybody in the top ten. They see this wasn’t my best performance. Come get me. I’ve been screaming at the top of the division for the longest,” Holmes said. Holmes Jr. is currently being promoted by Salita Promotions alongside managed by Split-T Management.