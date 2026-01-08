Kamaru Usman Addresses Leaking Private Anthony Joshua Conversation After Car Crash

On January 8, Anthony Joshua wrote a heartfelt message addressing the deaths of his close friends Latz and Sina, who were killed in a car accident in Lagos, Nigeria, that Joshua was also involved in at the end of 2025.

"Thank you for all the love and care you have shown my brothers. I didn’t even realise how special they are. I’ll just be walking with them and cracking jokes with them, not even knowing God kept me in the presence of great men. 100% it’s tough for me, but I know it’s even tougher for their parents ❤️ I have a strong mind, and I believe God knows their hearts. May God have mercy on my brothers 🙏🏾," Joshua's heartfelt post was captioned.

Kamaru Usman speaks on leaked Anthony Joshua phone call after car crash

As powerful as this social media post is, it isn't the one regarding Anthony Joshua that's making the most waves on January 8. That would be a video of former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman speaking to Joshua while he was still in the hospital after the crash, which was recorded on Usman's phone, presumably without Joshua's knowledge.

In the video (which was initially recorded by The AKO show, which is Usman's MMA promotion based in Africa), one can hear Joshua explaining where he was in the car during the crash to Usman, and that Latz and Sina were on the car's right-hand side.

Mar 18, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Kamaru Usman reacts during his fight with Leon Edwards (not pictured) during UFC 286 at O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-Imagn Images | Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

"It still hasn't hit me yet," Joshua added of the crash's aftermath. Usman sent his condolences, and said that Joshua, "scared the world." Joshua spoke about how life is short.

As soon as this video was published, fans began raising the question about whether Joshua knew he was being recorded, and whether this was a breach of trust and privacy for sharing such an intimate and private conversation to the public.

Footage of Anthony Joshua speaking to Kamaru Usman whilst still in hospital after the crash. 🚨



Latz and Sinah, two of his close friends and part of his team, had passed away just before this call. 🕊️ 🕊️



“It still hasn’t sunk/hit me yet”



pic.twitter.com/yUgLL4vnh0 — Strictly Boxing Fans (@BoxingBritain1) January 8, 2026

Usman has clearly taken issue with how this was handled, as he made an X post on January 8 that addressed the situation, and where he took full accountability.

"After seeing what’s being written it’s quite heartbreaking. Being on camera that whole day in preparation for The AKO show, it completely slipped my mind that my conversation was recorded. I realized after and asked about it. I take full responsibility for not properly watching the video that was released and keeping my private conversation with my brother AJ private. SMH 🤦🏿‍♂️big L on me. That’s not something I would ever do to a friend/ brother," Usman wrote in the post.

After seeing what’s being written it’s quite heartbreaking. Being on camera that whole day in preparation for The AKO show, it completely slipped my mind that my conversation was recorded. I realized after and asked about it. I take full responsibility for not properly watching… — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) January 8, 2026

At least Usman is willing to admit that he made a mistake and owned up to it.

