Ardreal Holmes Jr. To Challenge Hugo Noriega In Flint Showdown
By Mohamed Bahaa
At the Big Time Boxing USA event on September 12, Ardreal Holmes Jr. and Hugo Noriega's anticipated clash will take the stage. Broadcasted live on DAZN from the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Michigan, the much awaited fight is scheduled for ten rounds, the super welterweight fight features Holmes Jr., an undefeated local favorite, defending his USBA 154-pound title.
Originating from Flint, the 30-year-old southpaw Holmes Jr. (15-0, 6 KOs) is scheduled to perform in front of a hometown audience, keen to add to his winning streak. Back in February, his latest bout saw him get a second-round TKO against Marlon Harrington. Holmes Jr., known for his sharp skills and relentless approach, is looking at a future world title shot, so this fight is a vital one in his path.
Also entering the ring for his second bout this year is Hugo Noriega (10-2, 5 KOs), a 34-year-old Cuban fighter now based in Miami. Riding the momentum of his unanimous decision win over Saul Corral in March, seasoned veteran Noriega is determined to disrupt Holmes Jr.'s homecoming.
“There’s nothing like fighting at home and I know on Sept. 12, there will be a raucous crowd rooting me on,” Holmes Jr said boldly. “When I get my ‘W’ over Hugo Noriega, it will put me just that much closer to my dream of winning a world title.”
Joseph Hicks (10-0, 7 KOs) from Grand Rapids, Michigan, will go head-to-head with Las Vegas-based Ronnie Austion (10-2, 7 KOs) of Detroit in an eight-round super welterweight bout, therefore offering another exciting match-up.
Among the undercard's multiple exciting matches are a middleweight four-rounder between Flint's Jaquan McElroy (1-0) and Florida's Ardarrieon Daigle-Williams (2-0, 2 KOs). Local talent De Andre Savage (5-0, 5 KOs) squares off against Kalamazoo's KeShawn Jackson (1-5-1) in a six-round bout in the cruiserweight division.
With their opponent likely to be confirmed soon, more Flint fighters Da'Velle Smith (8-0, 6 KOs), Chris Thompson (2-0, 2 KOs), and Leon Lawson III (15-1, 8 KOs) are all scheduled to compete. With Holmes Jr leading the charge as he strives to keep his perfect record, this thrilling night of boxing in Flint promises to deliver intense action.