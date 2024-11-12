Austin "Ammo" Williams Is Back and Reloaded
Austin "Ammo" Williams is back and reloaded. This week, he secured a knockout victory over Gian Garrido (11-2) phatically declaring his return to the elite ranks of the middleweight division.
“I AM BACK, I AM BACK!” Ammo said to the camera in the ring following the victory. He improved to 17-1 with the 5th round knockout. Garrido came to win and had his momments but, Williams could not be denied.
This was an important comeback fight for Williams. Ammo was stopped Saudi Arabia by Hamzah Sheeraz (21-0) in the 10th round, ending his undefeated streak. That fight saw that fight end with Williams groggily holding on to the ropes as the referee waved it off, marking a setback in his promising career. Now, Williams is not only back but has set his sights on a world title fight next year.
The Milwaukee-born fighter spent his formative years in Houston, Texas, after his family relocated when his mother’s promotion provided new opportunities. As a child, Williams once told the author he spent New Year’s Eve in the basement of their Milwaukee home as bullets rained down outside. Those near misses were the “ammo” his boxing career may have needed to help him to succeed. At 28 he is on the cusp of world title greatness.
In addition to his boxing achievements, Williams has dabbled in commentating, showing potential in this arena as well. He’s also known for his charismatic entrances, famously entering the ring with "Prince Ziggy," his pet dog. Williams is a fan of Anthony Joshua the former heavyweight champion. Williams relates to the British fighter’s late start in boxing; Joshua began at 18, and Williams at 19.
Rising through Houston’s boxing scene, he caught the attention of world champion Regis Prograis who sparred with Williams early on, impressed by the younger fighter’s talent and determination. Williams has also gone rounds with elite fighters like Cameroonian-French super middleweight Christian M'Bili (28-0) preparing himself for a strong comeback. Today, despite his loss, Williams remains highly ranked by multiple boxing-sanctioning bodies and is eager to show his strength and growth in the ring.