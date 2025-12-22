Andrew Tate Reveals How Much Money He Made In Boxing Loss

Andrew "Cobra" Tate made his professional boxing debut on December 20 against Chase Demoor in the main event of the Misfits Boxing 'The Fight Before Christmas" card. Tate ultimately came up short, losing a decision to Demoor after six rounds.

There was a lot of interest in how Tate would look during the bout. While the 39-year-old had never been in a professional boxing bout before, he has tallied over 85 professional kickboxing bouts in his career, which shows that he's no stranger to stepping in the ring.

However, Tate's most recent bout before facing Demoor came in December of 2020. He fought three times in 2020, but before those bouts, he hadn't been an active fighter since 2016, which was then the prime of his fighting career.

Since 2020, Tate's fame, stardom, and notoriety have skyrocketed. He has found a lot of success in multiple businesses and other enterprises, including through his podcast and with other means of creating content on social media. And these enterprises have been lucrative for Tate, as he claims to now have hundreds of millions of dollars in his bank account.

Therefore, since he seemingly didn't come out of retirement and fight Demoor for the money, some of his fans and followers were wondering what ultimately compelled Tate to put his health and reputation on the line to fight this past weekend.

Andrew Tate Makes $20 Million Admission About Purse For Fighting Chase Demoor

Since the loss, Tate has spoken out multiple times about wanting to fight because he wanted to test himself. He yearned to overcome the fear he felt when thinking about entering the ring again, and he wanted to prove that he still had what it took.

However, given that Tate is a shrewd businessman, he also made sure this risk would be worth his while financially. And during a December 22 live stream on his Rumble account, Tate revealed how much he was paid to face Demoor.

"I just lost in front of the world. Got paid $20 f****** million f****** dollars. I'm fine," Tate said before asserting that he doesn't care what anybody has to say about him or his performance.

$20 million is a whole lot of money for anybody to enter the ring. And given how much attention Tate brought to this Misfits event (a company that he's now the CEO of), there's a case to be made that $20 million was him being underpaid.

