Bakhram Murtazaliev, Erickson Lubin To Enter Negotiations For IBF Title Fight
It looks like all roads at junior middleweight could be leading to a clash between IBF champion Bakhram Murtazaliev and top contender Erickson Lubin.
It is reported by Boxing News Online that the IBF has ordered a fight between the two and is set to start negotiations today, May 14th.
Murtazaliev (23-0, 17 KOs) has been out of the ring since his 3rd round demolition of former world champion Tim Tszyu (25-2, 18 KOs) in a shocking upset. Since then, the IBF champion has been inactive for seven months and counting.
Lubin (27-2, 19 KOs) is also coming off a very lengthy layoff, fighting for the first time this past weekend since Sept. 30th, 2023. "The Hammer" beat Ardreal Holmes (17-1, 6 KOs) on May 10th, stopping him in the 11th round. With the win, Lubin became the IBF mandatory at 154 lbs.
The 29-year-old Orlando native jumps back into Ring Magazine's rankings at 154 lbs, entering at No. 8. Since losing to Sebastian Fundora on April 9th, 2022, Lubin has won three-in-a-row, including high profile wins against the aforementioned Holmes and Jesus Ramos.
A bout between the two will sure to bring eyes on an already stacked junior-middleweight division. A fight between the so-called "boogeyman" of the division and a perennial contender back in the rankings could spark fireworks.
As per the IBF’s rules, the two parties have 30 days to reach an agreement, giving until June 13 before purse bids are called.
