Jake Paul Signs Two Former Undisputed Champions To Most Valuable Promotions
Jake Paul continues to push women's boxing forward, and has added two more top-ranked names to his promotion.
Paul announced on "X" that Most Valuable Promotions has signed former undisputed champions Savannah Marshall and Chantelle Cameron.
This is just the latest of recent signings that MVP promotions has made, securing the likes of Ellie Scotney, Ramla Ali and most notably undisputed super-featherweight champion Alycia Baumgardner.
According to BBC Sport, Both women are expected to make their promotional debuts on the undercard of the trilogy bout between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano on July 11th at Madison Square Garden. That fight will be streamed live on Netflix.
Cameron (20-1, 8 KOs) is currently on a two-fight winning streak, and holds the WBC interim junior-welterweight title. The 33-year-old is also the only boxer to hold a win over Taylor (24-1, 6 KOs), splitting one fight apiece.
Marshall (13-1, 10 KOs) has not fought since July 1st, 2023, beating Franchón Crews-Dezurn by majority decision to claim the undisputed super-middleweight title. Her lone loss comes at the hands of Claressa Shields (16-0, 3 KOs), losing by unanimous decision on Oct. 15th, 2022.
Cameron and Marshall join a growing stable of female pound-for-pound boxers at MVP, with seven-division world champion Serrano (47-3-1, 31 KOs) leading the way.
As Paul (11-1, 7 KOs), he is set to fight former world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on June 28th at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. It will be streamed live on DAZN PPV.
