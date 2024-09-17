Battle For The Vacant National Boxing Association (NBA) Junior Lightweight Championship.
By Daniel Mukenya
Guerrero vs Jangra will be the headliner card in a 10-round main event of a show promoted by Hall of Famer Roy Jones, Jr. (RJJ Boxing), who also trains India-native Jangra. It will be a fight for the vacant National Boxing Association (NBA) Super Featherweight Championship.
The fight is scheduled for Thursday 19th of September at Legends Casino Hotel in Toppenish, Washington.
Opening the event will be a four-round super bantamweight bout between Nelson Guerrero (2-0, 2 KOs) from Coachella, California via Managua, Nicaragua and Michael Thornton from Sturgis, Wisconsin. Thornton will be making his pro debut against the bother Nilo, who is fighting Jangra in the main event.
Mandeep Jangra (10-0, 7 KOs) born and raised in India, trains on Roy’s farm in Pensacola, Florida at Roy Jones Jr. Training camp. Jangra won the NBA Continental Junior featherweight title on January 25 at Legends. Since then, he has gone ahead to win his last three bouts by knockout. He also had a stellar amateur career which included silver medals at the Commonwealth Games and Asia Games.
Nilo Guerrero, Jr. (9-0, 7 KOs) is a Nicaraguan prospect throwback fighter willing to risk his pro boxing record against his fellow undefeated fighter Jangra. The 24-year-old has never fought in more than a six-round bout, but he is genuinely excited to challenge Jangra. Gerrero has a physical advantage, he stands at 6’1”, five inches taller than Jangra, with an exceptionally long reach for a super featherweight.
Both Guerrero and Jangra were standout amateurs in their home countries. Gurrero was the Nicaragua Youth National Champion, while Jangra was the 2016 South Asian gold medallist, he also received the second highest sports honour in India, the Arjuna Award in 2015.
They both moved to the USA with Jangra living and training in Florida at Jones’ gym in Pensacola and Guerrero now lives in Coachella, California.
It does not matter to Guerrero that he is headlining for the first time in the United States, and it is against the promoter’s fighter. He is ready to make a name for himself since he is a fighter.
With both fighters being undefeated in their professional careers, this will be an interesting fight to watch.