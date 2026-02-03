Ben Rothwell Seeking Redemption Against Andrei Arlovski at BKFC Knucklemania VI [Exclusive]

He only fought once, but 2025 was Ben Rothwell's year. The beloved Kenosha, Wisconsin, native finally earned a major world title after 25 years of professional fighting, knocking out long-reigning heavyweight champion Mick Terrill at BKFC Knucklemania V.

One year later, Rothwell is ready to do it again. This time, he enters the fight as the BKFC heavyweight champion, preparing to face a guy who seemingly has his number. Former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski has beaten Rothwell twice in MMA and is looking to complete the trifecta in another sport.

Ben Rothwell knocks out Mick Terrill QUICK pic.twitter.com/XQa97hF9DH — MMA Mania (@mmamania) January 26, 2025

Rothwell, however, is confident that the third result will be different. 'Big Ben' has never gone the distance in bare-knuckle boxing and entered the ring with his belt following Arlovski's BKFC debut win over Josh Copeland at BKFC 76, telling the 46-year-old that he would retire him in 2026.

"I've always had a lot of respect for him," Rothwell told KO on SI. "He's got those wins on me, and I never really got to perform well against him in both of those fights, for one reason or another. But I just feel like I'm hitting on all cylinders right now. He always shows up tough, and I want to show him what I can really do. He's got a big following, so a lot of eyes are going to be on this fight. That's exciting."

Rothwell has always had the utmost respect for Arlovski, but he feels that he is about to teach the Russian a new lesson as the baddest man in bare-knuckle boxing. Rothwell criticized Arlovski for "point-fighting" in his debut win over Josh Copeland, a style he does not believe belongs in the BKFC ring.

"He'll point-fight if you let him, and I don't like that as a fan. In bare-knuckle, we clash. We're out there to put on for the fans. That's what we have over the UFC and other combat sports. It's all action; don't wait, don't hesitate. Let's give the fans what they want. I need that from every one of us, from the heavyweights all the way down to the little guys."

Ben Rothwell still eyeing BKFC double-champ status

May 13, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Ben Rothwell (red gloves) prepares to fight Ovince Saint Preux (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images | Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

The fight with Arlovski ends what has been a tumultuous year for Rothwell since winning the belt. Rothwell was rumored to defend his belt against rising star Leonardo Perdomo, but was instead booked in an inaugural super heavyweight title fight against former bodybuilder Alex Simon in August 2025.

The bout with Simon was scrapped when BKFC 79, which was initially scheduled as the promotion's debut in Australia, was forced to change locations at the 11th hour. Simon has since moved on from the BKFC and has signed with GLORY Kickboxing.

Rothwell did not know what to make of the cancellation, other than to acknowledge that Simon "dodged a bullet." He still hopes the BKFC puts him back in another super heavyweight title fight, but does not know how realistic that might be.

"I know Conor McGregor pushed for it, but some of the other brasses are just not into it. I think I'm just kind of rare. There's not many guys my size that can fight. You know what I mean? What, do you get Eddie Hall? You got some celebrity-type big guys, but I just don't know many other 300-plus-pound guys that fight very well."

Either way, Rothwell is ready to begin what he predicts will be a dominant BKFC heavyweight title reign. The 44-year-old believes he is finally in the right place to show off the skills he always knew he had, but just had not been able to consistently deploy during his 12-year run with the UFC.

"I wish that the skill set I'm exhibiting now, I wish I would have used it in the UFC. Like yeah, I knocked out Overeem, but there's some other fights that I think I would have won had my hands came out the way they are right now. I'm a little sad about that, but I can't do anything about it. I just remind myself I'm where I'm supposed to be and I came to the BKFC right when I was supposed to."

