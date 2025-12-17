BKFC Knucklemania VI Announces Main Card For February 7th Event

The BKFC Knucklemania VI main card is now official.

In the sixth iteration of the annual blockbuster event, the BKFC is remaining in Philadelphia for its first major fight card of the year. The event will be headlined by heavyweight champion Ben Rothwell who is looking to make his first title defense against former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski.

Rothwell, 44, makes his return from a one-year hiatus after winning the belt at Knucklemania V.

Arlovski, 46, will make his second walk to the BKFC ring after beating Josh Copeland by unanimous decision in his promotional debut in June.

Rothwell and Arlovski have competed twice before in MMA, with Arlovski winning both. The two faced off in the ring after the latter's debut win, with Rothwell telling his longtime rival he would "end his career."

BKFC light heavyweight champion Lorenzo Hunt, who recently returned from injury to regain his former title at BKFC 84, returns in the co-main event against former UFC title challenger Yoel Romero. The fight will be a 210-pound catchweight bout, without Hunt's belt at stake.

The fight will also be Romero's second in bare-knuckle after dismantling Theo Doukas in his debut at BKFC 80. Since his final MMA fight in September 2024, Romero has competed for Dirty Boxing twice before signing with the BKFC.

The BKFC also confirmed lightweights Ben Bonner and Tony Soto would rematch in the featured bout.

Bonner beat Soto for the interim 155-pound title in June, allowing him to enter the promotion's four-man championship tournament. He subsequently lost to former champion Franco Tenaglia in the first round, allowing him to run it back with Soto in February.

BKFC president David Feldman confirmed several more bouts and fighters at the BKFC Knucklemania VI introductory press conference. Feldman announced former title challenger Jade Masson-Wong would return against surging contender Crystal Pittman, and fan-favorite John Garbarino would face Kane Tomlinson Jr. on the main card.

Pat Brady, Cody Russell, Pat Sullivan, Lex Ludlow, Joey Dawejko and Christian '2Rawkutt' Fayne were also present at the press conference and will be part of the event. Fayne was one of the first two fighters confirmed on the card after winning the BKFC Knucklemania VI "Golden Ticket" with former UFC welterweight Matthew Semelsberger.

Sullivan announced he would be fighting 'Felony' Charles Bennett, commonly known by combat sports fans as 'Krazy Horse.' Ludlow confirmed he would lock horns with nine-fight bare-knuckle veteran Zach Calmus.

BKFC Knucklemania VI Card (confirmed)

(C) Ben Rothwell vs. Andrei Arlovski, for the BKFC heavyweight title

Lorenzo Hunt vs. Yoel Romero, catchweight (210 pounds)

Ben Bonner vs. Tony Soto 2, lightweight

Jade Masson-Wong vs. Crystal Pittman, women's bantamweight

John Garbarino vs. Kane Tomlinson Jr., middleweight

Pat Sullivan vs. Charles 'Krazy Horse' Bennett, welterweight

Matthew Semelsberger vs. Christian '2Rawkutt' Fayne, middleweight

