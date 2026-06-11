Ben Shalom Accuses Zuffa Boxing of ‘Scandalous Conduct’ as Dispute Rages

Boxing promotion remains a competitive field, with the major promoters constantly clashing over fights and athletes while jockeying for dominance in the sport.

BOXXER founder Ben Shalom doesn't helm the largest promotion. Yet, he finds himself fighting for metaphorical air among bigger, more established brands. Apparently undaunted, Shalom chose to joust with a competitor.

Shalom took aim at Zuffa Boxing, one of the newest and probably the strongest financially backed promotions in the game. It's led by UFC president Dana White, who has only recently made his entry into the sport. After controlling the UFC with an unfettered approach, he seeks to do the same for the sweet science.

Dana White | Maggie Huber/Special to Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Shalom calls Zuffa's moves scandalous

Shalom believes that Zuffa is strong-arming boxers into deals and locking them in. The core of the issue involves two fighters: cruiserweight Chris Billam-Smith (22-2, 14 KO) and middleweight Sam Hickey (5-0, 2 KO). Shalom spoke to BoxingScene regarding his issues.

"We have to protect our business because it's dangerous and damages aren't appropriate," Shalom said. "We need to stop them from being able to take our fighters and staff. We can all laugh and joke about it, but it's just not how it's done.

"Have [the fighters] been incentivized to break contracts? I don't know, I really don't know. I'm as confused as everyone else, but for that sort of behavior to be going on from a blue-chip broadcaster is pretty scandalous, to be honest."

"THEY’VE TRIED TO BURY ME AND PUT ON SHOWS WITH MY CONTRACTED FIGHTERS AND STAFF"@BenJShalom hits out at Zuffa Boxing and Dana White and confirms ongoing legal battle 😡



Thoughts? 🤔



Watch the full interview with Ben HERE 🔗 https://t.co/l5uHtLXljI#BenShalom | #DanaWhite |… pic.twitter.com/RvSV1Sokpr — IFL TV (@IFLTV) June 10, 2026

Hickey and Billam-Smith are currently under contract with BOXXER. On June 6, Zuffa used both on a televised card on Paramount Plus. Shalom filed a lawsuit against Zuffa for what it perceives as predatory behavior in poaching contracted talent. While White dismissed the lawsuit, Shalom does not seem to be walking away anytime soon.

Promotional conflict isn't new to Zuffa, a brand backed by TKO Group, the parent company of the UFC and WWE. However, the contentious relationship usually resided in the MMA realm rather than under boxing's auspices.

The fighters will be the ones who suffer while White and Shalom continue their public battle. Caught in the middle of a beef that can hold up fights and delay their big paydays matters. For Hickey, who is an up-and-coming fighter, absences and hiatuses will quickly derail a career and delay upward mobility.

Meanwhile, Billam-Smith, a former WBO champion, is 35 and could be entering the latter stages of his career. Either way, this newly developed beef will play out in the open.