Zuffa Boxing Facing Second UK Lawsuit in Four Months

Right as Dana White and Zuffa Boxing make their UK debut, they could be making their debut in British court as well.

Zuffa Boxing’s stable of fighters has been rapidly growing in recent months, including big names from the UK. Conor Benn, Chris Billiam-Smith and Cheavon Clarke are among the popular fighters who have chosen to sign with Zuffa.

Ben Shalom, British promoter and the founder of BOXXER, has told the Daily Mail that White illegally poached Billiam-Smith and middleweight prospect Sam Hickey while they were both under contract with BOXXER.

BOXXER sues Zuffa Boxing

Dana White | IMAGO / Inpho Photography

Shalom is seeking “urgent injunctive relief” against both Zuffa Boxing and Sky Sports, Zuffa’s broadcasting partner in the UK.

"BOXXER believes that all parties involved are fully aware of the contractual obligations owed to BOXXER by the fighters being promoted for Saturday's event,” a statement given to the Daily Mail read. "As a result of the conduct it has witnessed in recent months, BOXXER has been left with no option but to seek further relief from the English courts.”

Zuffa Boxing has not released a statement on the matter.

Zuffa facing second lawsuit in four months

Dana White’s presence in boxing is causing a disturbance. Shalom and BOXXER’s lawsuit will be the second instance of legal action against Zuffa Boxing in just four months.

In February, White, TKO and Sela were threatened with legal action by Frank Warren and Queensberry over the launch of Zuffa Boxing. Warren alleged that Sela bypassed its original partnership with Queensberry by helping launch Zuffa, costing the promotion up to $1 billion in revenue.

Sela and TKO have denied these claims, with a spokesperson for Sela claiming that the company is “disappointed.”

With Zuffa Boxing facing lawsuits by both Queensberry and BOXXER, White could have to spend major time in court over the next few years.

Zuffa Boxing Makes Its Debut in the UK

Dana White and Zuffa Boxing will make their UK debut just as the British media turns its attention to the new promotion.

All six Zuffa Boxing events have taken place inside the UFC’s Meta Apex in Las Vegas. Zuffa’s first venture outside of Vegas and the United States is in Bournemouth, England, today as Chris Billiam-Smith faces Ryan Rozicki.

Billiam-Smith and Rozicki are both making their debut with Zuffa, with the former coming from BOXXER and Ben Shalom.

Cheavon Clarke will also make his Zuffa Boxing debut against Jack Massey in a 50/50 cruiserweight showdown. The fights are live on Paramount+ in the U.S and Sky Sports in the UK.