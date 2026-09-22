Canelo Alvarez Talks Mistakes, Motivation and Legacy Ahead of Christian Mbilli Fight

On October 31, Saul "Canelo" Alvarez will enter his super middleweight title fight against Christian Mbilli in an unfamiliar position. For the first time in six years, he will step into the ring as a challenger, without a championship title around his waist.

Recent elbow surgery and a tough loss to Terence Crawford have placed the legendary fighter at what appears to be the twilight of his career. However, he enters this phase with genuine hope and confidence in his ability to succeed.

Alvarez sat down for an interview with DAZN. One of the first things the 36-year-old did was brush aside media assertions that, despite his lengthy, iconic career, he still needs to prove something.

Canelo Alvarez during a press conference on September 10, 2025. | IMAGO / Hoganphotos

During the interview, Canelo admitted that his style, which relies on counterpunching as the base, failed against much quicker fighters who used that agility to get inside, throw a punch, and slip before Alvarez could chamber a counter.

Canelo learns from his mistakes

A little more than a year ago, Crawford put on what amounts to a boxing clinic, walking away from his victory over Alvarez with a clear decision. One judge, Steve Weisfeld, scored the bout 116-112. Alvarez looked like the much older fighter, even though Crawford was the older one.

Against quicker fighters, Alvarez has always shown a lack of quickness. For example, when he fought Floyd Mayweather, although he was the much younger fighter, he still couldn't keep up with Mayweather's movement and ability to dart in and out of trouble.

"Oh, I learn things I don't need to do. So, you learn from everything. So I learn my lesson, and I just always keep learning. My motivation is the love for the sport, and, like I say, I always break records when I need to show anybody anything. And you know, they say I'm old and this and that, but they're going to see."

For context, Mbilli is 31. That is not a very wide age gap.

Canelo on his legacy

Alvarez can lay claim to ten major world titles, two secondary world titles, three Ring magazine belts, and four regional/international championships. More importantly, he's been an undisputed champion on two separate occasions. Basically, he fights because he genuinely loves the sport.

"I have nothing to prove to anybody. I just love the sport of boxing. I know I have more to accomplish. Every time I step in the arena I break some record. That keeps myself motivated."

As for money, he remains one of the richest active fighters in the game. At this point, picture Michael Jordan finishing his career with the Washington Wizards: playing for the game, winning along the way. Could this signal one last clean out of the division?