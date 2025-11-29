Ben Whittaker vs Benjamin Gavazi Preview: Start Time, Undercard, Betting Odds, How To Watch & Live Stream
Ben Whittaker made headlines earlier in the year as he signed a deal with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing, moving over from Boxxer. The British prospect is set to make his promotional debut on Saturday, as he aims to continue the good form of his professional career in Birmingham.
Whittaker has been highly regarded since he earned a silver medal at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, competing at light heavyweight.
'The Surgeon' Whittaker is now known for his in-ring antics, where his showboating has garnered plenty of media attention. However, the 28-year-old has been able to avoid defeat so far as a pro, with a record of 9-0-1 (6 KOs).
The only blemish on Whittaker's career came in October 2024, when he fought to a technical draw against Liam Cameron (23-6). The bout was called off after six rounds due to an injury Whittaker sustained from falling out of the ring.
The fight was scored at the time of the stoppage, with the judges seeing the meeting as a draw. Whittaker was subject to criticism from the boxing community following the result, so the pair had a rematch six months later.
Enlisting the help of world-class coach Andy Lee for the fight, Whittaker was able to much better his performance in the sequel bout. An impressive outing from the light heavyweight would earn him a thumping second-round knockout.
Now, Whittaker will get his second outing of the year when he takes on German fighter Benjamin Gavazi (19-1). The 30-year-old is going into the bout on a 19-fight winning streak, with his only defeat coming in his professional debut.
Since then, the fighter has been perfect in his career, scoring 13 knockouts in his 19 wins. Going into the bout with Whittaker, he has won his last three fights via finish.
In his last fight, Gavazi defeated Branimir Malenica via 10th-round stoppage to claim the WBC Silver Light Heavyweight title, which will now be on the line against Whittaker.
Ben Whittaker vs Benjamin Gavazi Date
Date: Saturday, November 29, 2025
Ben Whittaker vs Benjamin Gavazi Start Time
Estimated Ring Walk Time: 4:30 pm EST / 1:30 pm PT (9:30 pm local)
How To Watch Ben Whittaker vs Benjamin Gavazi
Watch: DAZN
Ben Whittaker vs Benjamin Gavazi Location
Location: National Exhibition Centre, Birmingham, UK
Ben Whittaker vs Benjamin Gavazi Fight Card
Ben Whittaker vs Benjamin Gavazi - Light heavyweight bout
Cameron Vuong vs Gavin Gwynne - Super Lightweight bout
Molly McCann vs Ebonie Cotton - Featherweight bout
Ibraheem Sulaimaan vs Nico Ogbeide- Lightweight bout
Aaron Bowen vs Tom Cowling - Middleweight bout
Zelfa Barrett vs Liam Dillon - Lightweight Bout
Ben Whittaker vs Benjamin Gavazi Betting Odds
Odds courtesy of DraftKings.
Moneyline: Whittaker -2500 / Gavazi +1000
KO/TKO/DQ: Whittaker -360 / Gavazi +2000
Decision: Whittaker +300 / Gavazi +2000
Total Rounds 5.5: Over -125 / Under -110
