Ben Whittaker vs Benjamin Gavazi Preview: Start Time, Undercard, Betting Odds, How To Watch & Live Stream

Ben Whittaker made headlines earlier in the year as he signed a deal with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing, moving over from Boxxer. The British prospect is set to make his promotional debut on Saturday, as he aims to continue the good form of his professional career in Birmingham.

Whittaker has been highly regarded since he earned a silver medal at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, competing at light heavyweight.

'The Surgeon' Whittaker is now known for his in-ring antics, where his showboating has garnered plenty of media attention. However, the 28-year-old has been able to avoid defeat so far as a pro, with a record of 9-0-1 (6 KOs).

The only blemish on Whittaker's career came in October 2024, when he fought to a technical draw against Liam Cameron (23-6). The bout was called off after six rounds due to an injury Whittaker sustained from falling out of the ring.

The fight was scored at the time of the stoppage, with the judges seeing the meeting as a draw. Whittaker was subject to criticism from the boxing community following the result, so the pair had a rematch six months later.

Enlisting the help of world-class coach Andy Lee for the fight, Whittaker was able to much better his performance in the sequel bout. An impressive outing from the light heavyweight would earn him a thumping second-round knockout.

Now, Whittaker will get his second outing of the year when he takes on German fighter Benjamin Gavazi (19-1). The 30-year-old is going into the bout on a 19-fight winning streak, with his only defeat coming in his professional debut.

Since then, the fighter has been perfect in his career, scoring 13 knockouts in his 19 wins. Going into the bout with Whittaker, he has won his last three fights via finish.

In his last fight, Gavazi defeated Branimir Malenica via 10th-round stoppage to claim the WBC Silver Light Heavyweight title, which will now be on the line against Whittaker.

IMAGO / PA Images

Ben Whittaker vs Benjamin Gavazi Date

Date: Saturday, November 29, 2025

Ben Whittaker vs Benjamin Gavazi Start Time

Estimated Ring Walk Time: 4:30 pm EST / 1:30 pm PT (9:30 pm local)

How To Watch Ben Whittaker vs Benjamin Gavazi

Watch: DAZN

Ben Whittaker vs Benjamin Gavazi Location

Location: National Exhibition Centre, Birmingham, UK

Ben Whittaker vs Benjamin Gavazi Fight Card

Ben Whittaker vs Benjamin Gavazi - Light heavyweight bout

Cameron Vuong vs Gavin Gwynne - Super Lightweight bout

Molly McCann vs Ebonie Cotton - Featherweight bout

Ibraheem Sulaimaan vs Nico Ogbeide- Lightweight bout

Aaron Bowen vs Tom Cowling - Middleweight bout

Zelfa Barrett vs Liam Dillon - Lightweight Bout

Ben Whittaker vs Benjamin Gavazi Betting Odds

Odds courtesy of DraftKings.

Moneyline: Whittaker -2500 / Gavazi +1000

KO/TKO/DQ: Whittaker -360 / Gavazi +2000

Decision: Whittaker +300 / Gavazi +2000

Total Rounds 5.5: Over -125 / Under -110