Ben Whittaker Signs Long-Term Promotional Deal
Six months after ending his feud with Liam Cameron, Ben Whitaker has finally made the move fans have been waiting for.
Whittaker, 28, spent the first 10 fights of his career with the up-and-coming British promotion BOXXER. Now ready to take the next step in his career, Whittaker has reportedly signed a "long-term deal" with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing, per Ring Magazine.
"I'm at the right stage of my career now to pick the right platform and go for the right fights," Whittaker said, via Ring Magazine. "So this move just made sense. All my family has known this is where I always wanted to be. It had to be the right time, but we're here now. I know all the team here — they are very professional — and I honestly can't wait to get started."
Hearn is equally as excited by the signing, calling Whittaker the "greatest signing to make in boxing today," per Ring Magazine.
After winning a silver medal in the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics, Whittaker quickly rose to prominence early in his professional career. His fan-friendly style that found the right combination of showboating and humility quickly gave him a viral highlight reel that made him a household name before he even had 10 professional fights.
Whittaker's career hit a roadblock late in 2024, when he endured an awkward technical draw with Liam Cameron. Many fans accused him of looking for a way out of the fight, but Whittaker silenced doubters six months later by stopping Cameron in the rematch.
What is next for Ben Whittaker?
Although Whittaker was already a star with BOXXER, his career can reach the next level under Matchroom Boxing. The young star joins a growing list of premier light heavyweights signed to the promotion, with Dmitry Bivol, Callum Smith, Khalil Coe and Craig Richards all already on Hearn's roster.
Following his knockout of Cameron, Whittaker entered multiple light heavyweight belt rankings. He is ranked as high as No. 9 by the WBC, while the WBA has him at No. 11, and the IBF placed him at No. 13.
As Dmitry Bivol, Artur Beterbiev and David Benavidez clog the 175-pound title picture, Whittaker is not yet a part of that conversation. However, Whittaker envisions himself joining that illustrious group shortly.
It is difficult to predict who Whittaker will fight next, but he will undoubtedly face another veteran to continue taking steps toward the title.
