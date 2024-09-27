Benavidez Vs. Morrell: A High-Stakes Gamble In The Light Heavyweight Division
By Miriam Onyango
David Benavidez announced on social media today that David Morrell, the WBC "regular" light heavyweight champion, might be his next opponent. When asked what he was "cooking up something big," Benavidez (29-0, 24 KOs) revealed it was a bout against Morrell (11-0, 9 KOs).
Benavidez would have greater legitimacy as a contender for the winner of Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol if he were to win the WBA secondary championship from Morrell. Benavidez will regret picking this hazardous contest for the rest of his life if Morrell wins. All the money he believed he would receive as Beterbiev's WBC requirement would be lost. One day, when Benavidez is an elderly man, I can imagine him asking himself, "Why did I do it?" I fought Morrell, but why? If the gifted Cuban Morrell destroys Benavidez, it would be an agonizing experience for him to live with self-doubt for the rest of his life.
Given that Morrell is stronger and more appropriate for the 175-pound weight class than Benavidez, this bout is easily won by Morrell. Benavidez's disappointing performance against Radivoje Kalajdzic on August 3rd may be the reason he is now expressing interest in taking on the brilliant Cuban Morrell. If a battle between Benavidez and Morrill can be made, it would be fantastic. It would be a fantastic addition to December's upcoming undercard for Gervonta Davis.
Morrell appeared uneasy in the bout, even though he repeatedly injured Kalajdzic and prevailed via unanimous 12-round decision. It's not unexpected that Benavidez has emerged from hiding, ready to take on Morrell, given that Morrell could have easily taken him out if he had been throwing consistent combinations. Morrell can throw combinations to solve the issue, which will put Benavidez in danger.
“Cooking up something big for y’all for my next fight. Stay tuned,” said Benavidez on social media.
“If everything goes right and he accepts, [David] Morrell,” added Benavidez.
Benavidez presented a fantasy in which he said that he could defend the four belts against Canelo Alvarez at catchweight if he defeated the winner of Beterbiev-Bivol. Benavidez would have very little chance of defeating Beterbiev or Bivol, thus it was a ridiculous pipe dream.
Benavidez was obviously not the same fighter in this division since his power from 168 was missing at 175. Put differently, Benavidez must find a different strategy to prevail because he is unable to overwhelm opponents of his size. Benavidez will eventually be knocked out if he continues to fight like he did at Super Middleweight.