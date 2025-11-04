Ryan Garcia Gets Huge News From WBC Amid Mario Barrios Title Fight Rumors
Ryan Garcia is officially allowed to compete under the WBC banner again.
Garcia is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Rolando 'Rolly' Romero in May, which marked his return from a one-year suspension due to PED usage. However, he remained banned from WBC competition until Monday, when WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman officially announced that the ruling had been reversed.
"The WBC Board of Governors has voted in favor of lifting the ban on [Ryan Garcia] after his successful process which has been documented," Sulaiman tweeted. "The WBC has been very close to Ryan, his family, management and promoter and we trust a new life inside and outside the ring will begin. We welcome you with open arms and trust you will be an ambassador for the new generation."
Sulaiman announced the ban in July while Garcia was three months into his one-year suspension. The decision was based on a viral livestream that the 27-year-old posted on X, which included several racist and Islamophobic remarks.
Sulaiman's message followed reports that Garcia is rumored to be WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios' next opponent. Barrios is coming off a majority draw with Manny Pacquiao in July.
The lifted ban is merely the next step in the potential Mario Barrios-Ryan Garcia title fight, which is rumored to happen in early 2026. Neither fighter won a fight in 2025, with Garcia's last official victory coming in December 2023.
Garcia's loss to Romero was also for a title. The two competed for the vacant WBA welterweight belt, which had been recently vacated by Terence Crawford.
MORE: Jake Paul Torches 'Human Piece of Garbage' Gervonta Davis Amid Fight Cancellation
Ryan Garcia responds to Mauricio Sulaiman's message
Garcia was evidently ecstatic to discover that he is now permitted to return to WBC competition. The boxing star immediately took to social media to express his immediate reaction.
"I'm officially unbanned from the WBC," Garcia tweeted. "I want to thank the WBC for seeing my efforts of change and making this decision. I'm ready to put that green and gold belt on and representing as a true champion."
Garcia was previously allowed to win multiple other titles, but the WBC is widely viewed as the most prominent sanctioning organization in boxing.
Before facing Romero, Garcia fought Devin Haney for the WBC super lightweight title. 'King Ry' missed weight for the now-infamous fight, making him ineligible to win the belt regardless, and his majority decision victory would later get overturned due to his positive drug test.
