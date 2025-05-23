David Benavidez Reveals Who He's Targeting Next
David Benavidez is currently one of the biggest names in boxing. With a record of 30-0-0, he has 24 knockout wins under his belt and is coming off a decision win against David Morrell in his last fight.
Benavidez was also promoted to the WBC light heavyweight champion recently after Dmitry Bivol vacated the title. He is one of the most popular and entertaining fighters to watch in action.
Benavidez has now spoken out about his next fight, revealing that he's targeting Callum Smith and Anthony Yarde as his potential next opponents. Speaking to former UFC champions Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo on the Pound 4 Pound podcast, Benavidez said:
Either Callum Smith or Anthony Yarde. Two top guys in that division. I am the world champion of WBC. So, after I beat Callum Smith, I will have the WBO [interim]. [I'll be mandatory] by three associations. Then, they [Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev] don't fight me after that, there's not really much to say.
He added:
I don't wanna say people are ducking me but at the end of the day, if you're getting the most you have ever made in your whole career. Supposedly, I am an easy fight then come beat me, why aren't you doing it?
Benavidez continued:
They don't wanna take fights, I understand. But at the end of the day, if you're not the best, then why the f*ck you keep saying you're the best? You're not gonna fight everybody and they're in your same weight class, I don't know what else to say.
Callum Smith defeated Joshua Buatsi in a grueling fight on the Beterbiev vs Bicol 2 undercard back in February. Yarde, meanwhile, is coming off a unanimous decision win against Lyndon Arthur. Either man taking on David Benavidez would be exciting for fans.
