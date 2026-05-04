Benavidez, Wardley Latest Examples as Identity Politics Shape Boxing’s Biggest Fights

From disputes about David Benavidez’s “Mexican” identity compared with Gilberto Ramirez to the fallout from Fabio Wardley’s class-laced jab at Daniel Dubois, boxing continues to use and question identity in the promotion of some of its biggest events.

Legendary former world champion Julio Ceasar Chavez Sr. (107–6–2, 86 KOs) poured cold water over the hyped Cinco De Mayo clash when asked if Benavidez should be considered Mexican. David Benavidez dominated Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez with a sixth-round stoppage to earn the unified WBA and WBO cruiserweight titles.

“What a good question,” Chavez said with a chuckle when asked by Sean Zittel “In Mexico, he is not known, with all due respect. In boxing, they know him, you know what I mean. I consider him American. But he has Mexican roots, he talks Spanish, and hopefully he wins the affection of the Mexican fans because he deserves it!”

I asked Julio Cesar Chavez if he considers David Benavidez a Mexican fighter, here was his response: pic.twitter.com/LOdRHHKTOu — Sean Zittel (@Sean_Zittel) May 1, 2026

The match had been promoted as the first time two Mexicans faced off at cruiserweight.

For his part, David Benavidez (31–0, 25 KOs) was born in Phoenix, Arizona. He speaks fluent Spanish, and his father is Mexican and his mother Ecuadorian. Gilberto Ramriez (46–2, 30 KOs), meanwhile, is from coastal Mazatlán, Mexico.

The nickname “Zurdo” just means “left-handed” in Spanish. He wears a Cowboy hat in a nod to the rural traditions of Northern Mexico and is far better known among Mexican fight fans.

Debates like this are, of course, nothing new in boxing. Julio César Chávez Sr.’s comments echo a similar debate earlier in his own career. Chávez twice faced ring rival Oscar De La Hoya (39–6, 30 KOs), and a similar debate emerged at the time.

De La Hoya, despite being born in the United States, was embraced by many Mexican and Mexican-American fans, yet he still faced questions about whether he was “Mexican enough.” De La Hoya let his fists do the talking -- beating Chavez in both of their fights.

Oscar De La Hoya | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Oscar De La Hoya fought for the U.S. in the 1992 Barcelona Olympics. Just two years prior, his mother had passed away from breast cancer. Her dying wish? To see her son rise from humble origins in East Los Angeles to Olympic Gold Medallist.

For some fight fans in the 1990s, Oscar De La Hoya was seen as too American, and they preferred Julio Cesar Chavez Sr., widely hailed as the greatest Mexican fighter ever. De La Hoya would face similar criticisms from future opponents, including Fernando Vargas (26–5, 22 KOs), who again revived the “real Mexican” critique.

A similar controversy in the UK

Fabio Wardley is a former white collar boxer | IMAGO / Action Plus

A not dissimilar controversy broke out in the United Kingdom this past week when the WBO heavyweight champion Fabio Wardley (18–0–1, 17 KOs) said that former heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois (21–2, 20 KOs) would be a garbage collector without boxing.

“If Dubois wasn’t a boxer, he would be a binman.” Wardley was a recruitment consultant in London for health and social workers. After four white-collar fights, he traded his suit and tie for the professional boxing ranks. Dubois and his team have demanded an apology.

From disputes about David Benavidez’s “Mexican” identity compared with Gilberto Ramirez to the fallout from Fabio Wardley’s class-laced jab at Daniel Dubois, boxing continues to surface uncomfortable questions.

Boxing's worst days in this regard may be behind it, but perceptions of class and nationality still quietly frame many a marquee match-up.