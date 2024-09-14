Berlanga’s Moment In The Spotlight: Can He Rise To The Challenge Against Canelo?
By Moses Ochieng
The attention Berlanga has gained from his association with Canelo seems to have inflated his ego, leading him to believe this level of fame will be ongoing. Berlanga has expressed interest in becoming an actor and “heading to Hollywood” after experiencing life in front of the cameras. However, that dream is unlikely to come true. This is likely Berlanga’s brief moment in the spotlight, and he may fade into obscurity if, as many expect, Canelo knocks him out.
Canelo Álvarez (61-2-2, 39 KOs), with one of the most impressive résumés in boxing, holds the rare privilege of choosing his opponents and fight dates, thanks to his accomplishments and box-office appeal. In selecting Berlanga (22-0, 17 KOs), it's not about opting for an easy opponent. Berlanga remains unbeaten and achieved 16 consecutive stoppages in his first 16 professional bouts. However, to compete with Canelo on Saturday, Berlanga will need to elevate his performance to an unprecedented level in his career.
Berlanga's fights have largely flown under the radar due to the low-quality opponents his promoters have lined up for him, but now he's finally gaining fan attention. The concerning part is how Top Rank and Matchroom Boxing artificially built Berlanga’s career, as he was never matched against top-tier fighters to truly earn his title shot against Canelo. It certainly will be quite the challenge for the 27-year-old Berlanga, who takes on a legendary boxer even if Alvarez,34, is past his prime.
“I love the lights, I love the cameras. I’m a star. After this, I’m going to go to Hollywood. After boxing, I want to go to Hollywood. I want to be an actor. To be an actor, you got to be used to cameras. I’ve been already used to this all my life. This is normal for me. I’m just chilling. I’m in my element,” said Berlanga in a press release.
To truly become a star, a fighter must remain at the top without relying on their promoters for protection or being shielded from tough opponents. If Berlanga were to win a championship, he would likely lose in his first defense unless paired with lower-tier fighters.