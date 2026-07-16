BKB Strikes Partnership With LA County Sheriff's Department

Los Angeles law enforcement will soon be equipped with bare-knuckle boxing training.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department will soon provide its officers with a new form of combat training courtesy of the BKB, both parties announced on Wednesday. The two sides recently agreed to a new partnership that will allow LASD deputies to train close-quarter hand-to-hand combat n in the BKB Trigon.

The partnership includes the BKB installing its Trigon in the LASD gymnasium at the Peter J. Pitchess Detention Center in Castaic, California. There, officers will train in "physical readiness and defensive tactics" in confined encounters.

Thank you Los Angeles Sheriff's Department 🙌



Yesterday, key fighters from the BKB 56 card went to the Biscailuz Center

Academy to interact with local youth, media, and prepare for their fights.



Saturday can't come soon enough!#BKB56 #BKB #BareKnuckle pic.twitter.com/aWb5cAYNFG — BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing (@bkbbareknuckle) July 16, 2026

BKB partners with LASD ahead of landmark event

"We are thrilled to partner with BKB on this innovative training initiative at the Pitchess Detention Center," said LASD Chief Jason Wolak. "This unique platform will give our personnel a powerful new way to sharpen their skills in close-quarter combat and decision-making. We appreciate BKB's generous donation and look forward to integrating the Trigon into our defensive tactics curriculum to better prepare our deputies for the challenges they face in the field."

The BKB received a patent for its Trigon in 2017. The ring is infamously the smallest among all major combat sports, forcing BKB fighters to engage in bloody brawls from bell to bell without much room for catching their breath.

The BKB is currently in Los Angeles for BKB 56, its first event in the Golden State on Saturday. Former WBC welterweight champion Victor Ortiz headlines the event, making his bare-knuckle debut against fellow former boxer Dominic Salcido.

Victor Ortiz | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ortiz and Salcido top a 10-fight card at The Novo Theater in Los Angeles. The event will broadcast on VICE TV in the United States and Canada, and on TalkSport in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The star-studded broadcast crew includes Jonathan Coachman, Paulie Malignaggi, Emiliano Vargas, Jimmy Smith and Arnold Barboza Jr., among others.

Vargas joins the broadcast with two of his brothers, Fernando Vargas Jr. and Amado Vargas. Amado and Fernando Jr. recently signed with the BKB and are expected to debut at BKB 57.

California was one of the latest states to legalize bare-knuckle fighting. The California State Athletic Commission unanimously voted to approve the sport in December 2023.

Shortly after the vote, the BKFC debuted in California with a massive Knucklemania IV fight card on April 27, 2024. 'Platinum' Mike Perry ended the night with a one-minute knockout of Thiago Alves in the main event, with Mick Terrill defending the heavyweight title against two-division champion Lorenzo Hunt in the co-main event.