BKFC 80 Results: Leonardo Perdomo Decisively Ends Arnold Adams Rivalry
Three months after Leonardo Perdomo and Arnold Adams headlined BKFC 78 in Hollywood, Florida, the heavyweights ran it back in the main event of BKFC 80.
The first fight ended decisively on paper, with Perdomo improving to 7-0 with a first-round knockout. However, with the stoppage marred by controversy, the heavyweight contenders rematched under the same circumstances Saturday night.
Perdomo vowed to erase all doubt in the rematch and did just that, knocking Adams down twice in round one before earning another knockout victory. 'El Zambo' needed just 13 punches to get the job done, according to the BKFC.
BKFC 80 also featured the highly anticipated debut of former UFC title challenger Yoel Romero. The 'Soldier of God' closed as an over 7-to-1 favorite and looked like one in his second-round knockout of fellow debutant Theo Doukas.
Romero took a little while to get started, landing just three punches in the first round. Once he got the ball rolling, Romero did not let up, knocking Doukas down three times in the second frame to force the stoppage.
Romero and Perdomo's wins sandwiched a dominant performance from surging featherweight contender Edgard Plazaola in the co-main event. Plazaola put it on Gary Fox from the opening bell and did not relent, winning all five rounds on all three judges' score cards.
Plazaola picked up a pair of 10-8 rounds on two judges' score cards despite landing just one knockdown. 'The Dream Killer' more than tripled Fox's output, landing 102 punches to just 32. The victory was the first of his six fights that did not end with a knockout, but was arguably his most dominant performance.
Of the 10 fights on BKFC 80, 11 ended with highlight-reel knockouts. View the full BKFC 80 results below.
BKFC 80 results
Main card
- Leonardo Perdomo def. Arnold Adams by KO in Round 1 (1:09)
- Edgard Plazaola def. Gary Fox by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-44, 50-43)
- Yoel Romero def. Theo Doukas by TKO in Round 2 (1:56)
- David Simpson def. Jeremy Smith by TKO in Round 1 (0:52)
- Bobby Henry def. Stash Kuykendall by TKO in Round 2 (0:34)
- Chris Garcia def. Austin Lewis by TKO in Round 1 (1:19)
- Paulo Games def. Wayna Reid by TKO in Round 3 (2:00)
Prelims
- Jancarlos Rivera def. Isaiah Garcia by TKO in Round 1 (0:22)
- Nicholas Blume def. Dillon Blaydon by TKO in Round 1 (0:55)
- Rudy Levocz def. Justin Williams by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 29-27)
