BKFC 85 Results: Austin Trout Advances To BKFC Lightweight Tournament Final

The BKFC lightweight title will now be claimed by either Austin Trout or Franco Tenaglia in 2026.

Trout, 40, remained undefeated at BKFC 85 with a third-round TKO victory over old foe Luis Palomino. The fight was a rematch of their welterweight title fight at BKFC 57, which Trout also won by unanimous decision.

With the win, Trout now advances to the BKFC lightweight tournament final, which will be for the vacant 155-pound title. He will face Tenaglia, who won his semifinal matchup against former interim champion Ben Bonner in October.

AUSTIN TROUT ADVANCES TO FACE FRANCO TENAGLIA IN THE LIGHTWEIGHT FINAL! #BKFC85 | Presented by @BuckedUp pic.twitter.com/DD6vFtMcCz — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) December 6, 2025

The victory was not without controversy, as fans in the Hard Rock Live did not approve of the doctor's stoppage at the end of the third round. The fight was stopped due to a cut over Palomino's left eye. Palomino immediately protested the stoppage, claiming his vision was not impaired.

While Trout still needs one more win to become a two-division champion, BKFC 85 was the crowning moment for Justin Ibarrola, who claimed the vacant bantamweight title in the co-main event. Ibarrola improved to 10-0 with a third-round TKO win over 'Royal' Ryan Reber.

Ibarrola weathered a minor storm in the first two rounds before catching Reber early in the third round. It was a left hook that floored Reber early in the frame and a short right hand to the eye that forced him to a knee just a few seconds later.

BKFC 85 also marked the return of heavyweight phenom Leonardo Perdomo, who improved to 10-0 with another knockout win. Veteran Corey Willis became the first fighter to take Perdomo into the third round but succumbed to the same fate as every other opponent of 'El Zambo.'

Austin Trout | BRIANA SANCHEZ/EL PASO TIMES via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Perdomo figures to now be the frontrunner to challenge BKFC heavyweight champion Ben Rothwell in early 2026.

Judges were not needed for a single fight at BKFC 85, which saw all 12 fights end inside the distance.

BKFC 85 Results

Main card

Austin Trout def. Luis Palomino by TKO in Round 3 (2:00)

Justin Ibarrola def. Ryan Reber by KO in Round 3 (1:21), for the vacant BKFC bantamweight title

Leonardo Perdomo def. Corey Willis by KO in Round 3 (1:33)

Christine Vicens def. Carina Damm by TKO in Round 1 (1:09)

Gorjan 'Gogo' Slaveski def. Ja'Far Fortt by TKO in Round 1 (1:34)

Stephen Townsel def. Julio Perez Rodriguez by TKO in Round 2 (0:39)

Ramiro Figueroa def. Howard Davis by TKO in Round 2 (2:00)

Gee Perez def. Chancey Wilson by TKO in Round 4 (1:46)

Gaston Reyno def. Dusty Sparks by TKO in Round 2 (0:32)

Prelims

Matt 'Rambo' Russo def. Samuel Samples by KO in Round 2 (0:33)

Peter Peraza def. Joshua Alvarez by TKO in Round 1 (1:16)

Ernesto Suarez def. Angelo Colon by TKO in Round 1 (1:24)

The Latest Boxing News

Isaac Cruz vs Lamont Roach Preview: Start Time, Undercard, Betting Odds, How To Watch & Live Stream

Boxing Tonight (12/6/25): Cards, Start Times & How To Watch Every Fight Tonight

Oscar De La Hoya Tears Into Terence Crawford For Canelo Fight WBC Payment Refusal

WBC President Responds To Terence Crawford's Scathing Belt-Stripping Criticism