BKFC 82 Fighters Need To Be Separated After Heated Face-Off Shove
Christine Ferea and Jessica Borga cannot wait to get their hands on each other at BKFC 82.
The two longtime rivals are scheduled to face each other in a featured bout for the 'Queen of Violence' title on Oct. 4. Ferea, the flyweight champion, and Borga, the featherweight champion, were two of the eight fighters present for Thursday afternoon's introductory press conference in Newark, New Jersey.
The face-off that concluded the press conference was heated, as expected, with Ferea shoving Borga, causing the latter to chase after her on stage.
Ferea and Borga both had to be restrained by security. The featherweight queen clearly took exception to the shove and would not stop yelling expletives at Ferea until they left the stage.
Ferea, 42, and Borga, 35, will both compete at 135 pounds for the first time in their bare-knuckle careers. The BKFC does not currently have a women's bantamweight division listed on its website.
As the six-time BKFC women's flyweight champion, Ferea has long been considered to be the best female fighter in the sport. However, Borga has done nothing but dominate since making her debut in November 2022, picking up three consecutive first-round knockouts.
Christine Ferea, Jessica Borga continue building rivalry
As if their rivalry could not get any bigger, Ferea and Borga were easily the highlight of the BKFC 82 introductory press conference. While the six other fighters on stage were largely respectful of their opponents, the women held nothing back and continued to hurl insults at one another into live microphones.
Ferea, who has not lost since 2019, added fuel to the fire by claiming that the "only" worry she has is with Borga making weight.
"Nothing about this girl worries me," Ferea said. "She thinks she'll overpower me or use her reach to her advantage, but she has no idea what she's dealing with. I don't go down, and people are going to see the best 'Misfit' that night... I'm better in every way. I'm only a little bit worried that she won't make weight."
Borga quickly responded by pointing out that she has never missed weight in her combat sports career. 'The Black Widow' did begin her MMA career at bantamweight, but has not weighed in at 135 pounds since April 2019.
Though 14 combined bare-knuckle bouts, Ferea and Borga have only gone the distance four total times. However, neither fighter has ever been knocked down or finished in the BKFC ring. But if their early actions are any indication, it will not take long for the two to trade haymakers.
