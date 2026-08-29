BKFC 92 Preview: Start Time, Fight, Card & How to Watch Historic Fenway Park Event

The BKFC is bringing violence to Fenway Park on Saturday night with one of the most iconic bare-knuckle boxing events of all time.

Entering the promotion's biggest and most famous venue ever, BKFC 92 ends with featherweight champion 'King' Kai Stewart defending his title against Massachusetts native Harry 'The Hitman' Gigliotti. Stewart, 9-0, is the longest-reigning champion in the BKFC and the No. 2 pound-for-pound fighter in the company.

Gigliotti, 6-0, competes for just his second time in the promotion. However, he signed with the BKFC as the former BKB Police Gazette Super Lightweight champion. The 31-year-old constructed a 9-5 professional boxing record before removing the gloves in late 2023.

BOSTON’S OWN STARED DOWN THE KING IN HIS OWN BACKYARD… NOW GIGLIOTTI GETS HIS CHANCE TO TAKE THE CROWN AT FENWAY. 👑🏟️#BKFC92 | Saturday | Watch on BKFC+ LIVE at 6pm EDT pic.twitter.com/5aaN7RdBOZ — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) August 27, 2026

Before Stewart and Gigliotti clash in the final bout of the evening, the 'Queen of Violence' returns to defend her crown in the co-main event. Christine Ferea, 11-1, stakes her claim as the most violent woman on the planet against the debuting Sofia Landi.

Although Landi is making her bare-knuckle boxing debut against one of the greatest fighters in the sport's history, she arrives with a robust record of unique credentials. Landi owns a 5-5 MMA record and made her name in the viral 'King of the Streets' promotion that boasts over two million subscribers on YouTube.

In perhaps the most interesting fight on the card, former UFC lightweight Joe Lauzon makes his BKFC debut in the featured bout against two-fight veteran Stash Kuykendall. Lauzon, 42, has not fought since 2019, when he stopped then-rising prospect Jonathan Pearce in Boston.

BKFC | BKFC

Lauzon is joined on the card by a trio of other ex-UFC veterans. Former 'The Ultimate Fighter' contestant Rico DiSciullo looks to remain undefeated against Tray Martin, who is coming off a massive upset win over Nathan Rivera in Nashville. Plymouth, Massachusetts, native Peter Barrett also looks to build on his 2-0 record against Elijah Harris, while 13-fight Octagon vet Charles Rosa makes his first trip to the BKFC ring.

BKFC 92 begins at 6 p.m. ET, with the main card set to follow at 7 p.m. ET. The prelims are available to watch for free on YouTube, and the nine-fight main card streams on BKFC+ and Fubo Sports.

BKFC 92 Date

Date: Saturday, August 29

BKFC 92 Time

Time: 7 p.m. EST / 4 p.m. PST (prelims begin at 6 p.m. EST / 3 p.m. PST)

How to Watch BKFC 92

Watch: BKFC+ and Fubo Sports

BKFC 92 Fenway Park Fight Card

Main card

(C) Kai Stewart (9-0) vs. Harry Gigliotti (6-0) -- for the BKFC featherweight title

(C) Christine Ferea (11-1) vs. Sofia Landi (debut) -- for the BKFC Queen of Violence title

Joe Lauzon (debut) vs. Stash Kuykendall (0-2) -- Welterweight

Rico DiSciullo (4-0) vs. Tray Martin (2-0) -- Featherweight

Pat Casey (4-2) vs. Dallas Davison (5-4) -- Middleweight

Charles Rosa (debut) vs. Charon Spain (1-1) -- Featherweight

Peter Barrett (2-0) vs. Elijah Harris (2-2) -- Lightweight

[3] Taylor Starling (6-4) vs. [5] Kat Paprocki (2-1) -- Women's Strawweight

Guilherme Viana (2-1) vs. Robinson Perez (1-0) -- Heavyweight

Prelims

James Murrin (debut) vs. Chris Rooney (debut) -- Featherweight

Jake Pilla (debut) vs. Angelo Colon (0-1) -- Featherweight

David Burke (1-1) vs. David Simpson (3-5) -- Light Heavyweight