"Bored" Christine Ferea Wants To Take Jessica Borga's "Soul" At BKFC 82 [Exclusive]
Christine Ferea is always looking to inflict punishment, but she wants her fight with Jessica Borga for the inaugural 'Queen of Violence' title at BKFC 82 to be a little different.
Ferea, 42, has been the BKFC women's flyweight champion since she beat Britain Hart for the inaugural title in February 2022. Five title defenses later, Ferea is set to make her 135-pound debut against Borga in a fight that has been brewing for over a year.
Although Ferea will face the champion of the weight class 20 pounds heavier than hers, she admitted that she has grown "bored" with the BKFC women's flyweight division.
"I'm bored at 125," Ferea told KO on SI. "I've always wanted to move up and test myself against these bigger opponents. I want to see what it's like up here against these big girls, these McChunkers. So we'll see how I feel in the 135-pound division. I'm going higher up here with this bigger girl, so this doesn't really count for a 135. She's walking around probably 170 [pounds]. I'm walking around at 140."
As for Borga, Ferea does not see 'The Black Widow' as a threat for any reason other than her size. 'The Misfit' believes that Borga is nowhere near her level, and plans to expose that on Oct. 4.
Christine Ferea wants to take Jessica Borga's "soul" at BKFC 82
The fighters have gotten into each other's faces at every opportunity and can hardly be in the same room without starting a brawl. After hurling insults at each other at the BKFC 82 introductory press conference, Ferea shoved Borga on stage during their face-off.
"Her and her team have no class," Ferea said. "They want things the easy way and they don't want to work for it. They want something for nothing, and I can't stand people like that.
"If she was a 125-er, I would run through her. She wouldn't even make it through my division. She's bigger; that's her only chance. Past rounds one and two, she has no chance. It's gonna be literally me keeping her alive. I don't want to knock her out. I don't want to TKO her. I want to keep her alive for five rounds and watch her soul leave her body. Every f****** round."
With seven of her 10 wins by knockout, Ferea already has some violent wins on her record. However, she plans to hurt Borga in a way she has never treated any of her previous opponents.
"I always have a little bit of compassion and empathy when I take these girls' dreams and watch the soul get sucked out of them a little bit. This team, I'm not. I don't give a s***. This is ruthless; I don't give a f*** what happens. Everything that they get and all the embarrassment that comes with it is well deserved. Karma is about to hit them."
BKFC wants 'Queen of Violence' champion to lead 135-pound division
After years of dominating the BKFC women's flyweight division, Ferea is more than ready for a new challenge at 135 pounds. Should she beat Borga, an outcome she is incredibly confident in, Ferea could become the first two-division female champion in promotional history.
BKFC president David Feldman predicts the fight will deliver on all expectations and create a new lane for female fighters in his organization. When asked if the winner would kickstart a 135-pound division in the BKFC, Feldman told KO on SI that he "certainly" believes either Ferea or Borga would be an ideal two-division champion.
"I certainly think they will," Feldman said. "It makes all the sense in the world. Especially if Christine wins, because it's a cut that she doesn't want to make to 125 anymore. I don't know if Jessica wants to keep making this cut to 135, but we'll see. I'm excited about it."
The BKFC does not currently have a women's bantamweight division listed on its website. It also lists Borga as its featherweight champion, but does not have any contenders ranked beneath her.
The Latest Boxing News