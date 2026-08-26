BKFC President Dissects What Will Make Fenway Park Event an 'Unbelievable Spectacle' [Exclusive]

BKFC President David Feldman knows that it often takes a touch of craziness to leave a permanent mark in the combat sports promotion business.

Eight years in, "crazy" is not just how Feldman describes the industry. He uses that term to depict his everyday life as the face of bare-knuckle boxing. Feldman is constantly raising the bar for BKFC, leading to a chaotic 2026 end-of-year schedule, beginning with taking his promotion onto the field at Fenway Park.

Fenway Park was not a venue Feldman necessarily set out to attain, but it came as a byproduct of his expansion on the East Coast.

"We knocked on the door of Massachusetts a few times and we were turned down in the past; the governor wasn't having it," Feldman told KO on SI. "Then we got introduced to Fenway Park to possibly do an event there on the concourse, but it wasn't really something that we wanted to do. But that helped us go back to Massachusetts and allow them to regulate this event. We went back to Fenway and said, 'If we're gonna do an event here, we have to do it on the field.' They made it happen really, really fast. So the squared circle will be right on home plate. It's gonna be an unbelievable spectacle for us."

Feldman knows the spectacle of Fenway Park will drive fans into the ballpark, but BKFC 92 is also loaded from top to bottom.

David Feldman predicts competitive BKFC 92 main event

BKFC President David Feldman | IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Headlining the card is BKFC featherweight champion and pound-for-pound No. 2-ranked fighter Kai Stewart, defending his title and undefeated 9-0 record against Massachusetts native Harry Gigliotti. The challenger brings a pristine 6-0 record to the table and joined BKFC as the former BKB Police Gazette super lightweight champion.

Stewart is the inaugural 145-pound champion and the longest-reigning titleholder in bare-knuckle boxing. Feldman still firmly believes that Gigliotti, a former 9-5 pro boxer, has the style to threaten his title reign.

"I think Gigliotti's is his stiffest challenge he's had date. He's a well-established professional boxer, undefeated bare-knuckle fighter in two organizations before coming here in BKFC. Kai Stewart is one of the best to have done it with BKFC and always figures out a way to win. But Saturday night, we're going to see if he can figure out Harry Gigliotti's puzzle because he's very special himself."

Women's pound-for-pound No. 1 fighter Christine Ferea defends the 'Queen of Violence' title against promotional newcomer Sofia Landi in the co-main event. Landi arrives with the promotion after an extended run with the viral, YouTube-based 'King of the Streets' promotion.

UFC veteran and Boston native Joe Lauzon also makes his BKFC debut on the card nearly seven years after his final fight in the Octagon. Lauzon joins fellow New England-based fighters Guilherme Viana, Rico DiSciullo, Charles Rosa and Peter Barrett on the card, giving fans a lot to chew on.

David Feldman expects big night at Fenway Park

Friday, June 7, 2024 Boston MA- The Teammates statue outside Historic Fenway Park in Boston, where the Savannah Bananas will play on Saturday, June 8, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Since becoming a household name in combat sports over the last few years, BKFC has boasted strong ticket numbers around the globe with guaranteed entertainment on nearly every card. Yet Feldman knows BKFC 92 has to deliver to take his promotion to the next level.

The BKFC is opening roughly 18,000 seats in Fenway Park, allowing for a potential attendance record. Feldman said he is "99.9 percent sure" the Boston crowd will show up on fight night.

"Obviously, everything's riding on this first one," Feldman said. "If it's the crowd we need, or close to it, which I'm 99.9 percent sure we're going to get there. If it's exciting, you know, and there's no hiccups, I could definitely see this being an annual thing at Fenway."

Although he did not want to get too far ahead of himself, the president forecasted "a bunch of bangers" on the MLB's most iconic ballpark.

"I'm not going to say [this is our best card of the year] because every time I say that, it turns out not to be, but I'm going to tell you if you look on paper, there should be a bunch of bangers on Saturday night. We've got 12 fights and I think you should have 10 potential Fight of the Nights."

BKFC 92 begins "crazy" upcoming schedule

The talent-filled BKFC 92 fight card has drawn the attention of promotional part-owner Conor McGregor. 'The Notorious' is still rehabbing the torn ACL he suffered in his comeback fight against Max Holloway at UFC 329, but is still considering flying to Boston for the event.

"[Conor is] rehabbing his knee, so if everything goes well in the next two days with his doctor, then he's going to fly out here and check it out. He does like Boston very, very much. He tells me he's undefeated in Boston and he loves Boston. I can definitely see him at that Fight Night on Saturday night."

McGregor is also expected to be a featured guest on the BKFC's 'Bruise Cruise' in January. The cruise is one of the promotion's biggest events on the calendar, along with the fast-approaching BKFC 100 landmark in 2027.

Feldman called his upcoming schedule the exact type of "crazy" that keeps his promotion running.

"I think we're crazy. I think we're really out of our mind, right? But we're gonna pull this one off. It's working right now. Things are clicking, but people are buying tickets, they're watching the product. So if they're going to do it, we have to put it out for them."