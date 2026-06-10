Darren Till Names 3 Opponents He Wants Next After Impressive BKFC 90 Debut Win

Darren Till knows exactly what he wants in his sophomore BKFC outing.

It took him a moment to get settled, but Till delivered the moment everyone was looking for with a laser left-hand knockout of Aaron Chalmers in his bare-knuckle boxing debut.

As the promotion's newest superstar, Till now has everyone waiting for his next fight announcement. 'The Gorilla' revealed the three opponents he is eyeing for his second outing, none of which should be surprising to any fans.

"I want to do big things between me and David [Feldman]; I've had chats with him already," Till said on The Ariel Helwani Show. "I think there's big fights to be made. Yoel Romero, Mike Perry, Lorenzo Hunt. They're like my three main targets right now, and other guys."

Darren Till reveals the list of names he wants to face next in @bareknucklefc:



"I think there are big fights to be made. Yoel Romero, Mike Perry, Lorenzo Hunt... They're my three main targets right now." pic.twitter.com/q0o8am7K3G — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 8, 2026

Although Till is still getting his feet wet, his next fight will be a blockbuster event. The Liverpool native revealed that the promotion offered him the biggest contract of his career, giving them only a small window to capitalize on the investment.

The Mike Perry fight is the obvious answer. It is the matchup MMA fans have wanted to see for years, especially once 'Platinum' turned himself into a global icon with the BKFC. However, it might also be the most difficult for the promotion to make.

After exclusively fighting for the BKFC for three years, two of Perry's last three fights have now been for Most Valuable Promotions. Perry's most recent outing, an MMA fight against Nate Diaz, seemed to ruffle the most feathers, with BKFC president David Feldman admitting that he is now unsure if his former pound-for-pound No. 1 fighter will return.

David Feldman hints at potential next Darren Till opponent

Yoel Romero | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Perry seems to be the ultimate goal, but the BKFC has quality backup plans. Till's two other targets, Lorenzo Hunt and Yoel Romero, would both make major headlines in combat sports.

While Hunt, the BKFC's No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter, has a fight on July 18, Romero continues to roam free. Feldman teased that matchup at the BKFC Hollywood post-fight presser, revealing that he is considering making Till vs. Romero in England.

"[Yoel Romero] inquired about and called out Darren Till," Feldman said at the BKFC Hollywood post-fight presser. "He wants to fight Darren Till in England. We're going to see if we can make that happen."

When can we see Yoel Romero & Darren Till toe the line? 😮‍💨😳 pic.twitter.com/pcDfmIJXwj — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) June 5, 2026

Romero knocked out Theo Doukas in the second round of his lone BKFC fight in September 2025. He was booked to face Hunt at Knucklemania VI in February before withdrawing due to an injury.

After withdrawing from the Hunt matchup, Romero took a fight with another bare-knuckle promotion in Russia. He wound up losing to local MMA legend Vagab Vagabov by unanimous decision, dropping his bare-knuckle record to 1-1.