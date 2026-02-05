Lorenzo Hunt on Last-Minute Opponent Change at BKFC Knucklemania VI: ‘I’m Not User-Friendly’ [Exclusive]

Lorenzo Hunt did not care who he fought when he signed to face Yoel Romero at BKFC Knucklemania VI. Nothing about that mentality has changed with middleweight champion David Mundell stepping in for an ill Romero.

Hunt is coming off a first-round knockout win over Josh Dyer in November 2025 to reclaim the BKFC light heavyweight title. The former pound-for-pound champion is now making a three-month turnaround after spending 19 months on the sidelines due to various injuries.

The quick turnaround is nothing new for Hunt, who would not have it any other way.

"If you pay attention to my BKFC career, I was fighting back-to-back-to-back anyway," Hunt said. "I'm not used to sitting around. So of course, when things got rolling again, I'd be rolling, like, I'm going to take every fight. These guys aren't prepared for me, for my work ethic. I'm the perfect guy for the job."

Hunt initially agreed to a 210-pound catchweight bout with Romero in the BKFC Knucklemania VI co-main event. His new fight with Mundell is contracted for 199 pounds, forcing 'The Juggernaut' to cut an additional 10 pounds on one week's notice.

Nobody likes cutting more weight, but Hunt knows he is someone the BKFC can always rely on.

"I'm Goku, bro. It doesn't matter who it is. They're gonna say, 'Hey, should we call Lorenzo? He can do it. He can make the weight. He can show up, he can get it done.' That's me, I'm different. So everybody's having fun, but Lorenzo's kicking a** and I'll always be around to steal the show."

Lorenzo Hunt embodying "true nature of martial arts"

Lorenzo Hunt knocking out Mike Richman. | BKFC

Weight classes have never mattered to Hunt, a former two-division champion whose quest to become the first three-division titleholder fell short in April 2024. Hunt believes weight classes were only made to make fighting "user-friendly," which he does not view as a term applicable to himself.

"The rules that they make are for the regular guys, the guys that couldn't possibly compete on the heavyweight level. It's like they chopped it up to make it user-friendly. I'm not user-friendly. Anytime, anywhere, anybody. I don't care if you're 155 or 255. That's the true nature of martial arts. That's the true spirit of manhood, of a true juggernaut. I'm never gonna weigh you before we get into an altercation."

Although Hunt enters the fight as the light heavyweight champion and Mundell as the middleweight champion, none of their belts will be on the line at BKFC Knucklemania VI. However, Mundell's status as the company's pound-for-pound No. 1 fighter could be on the line.

The stakes do not matter to Hunt either way, with 'The Juggernaut' already believing he is the best bare-knuckle boxer in the world. In his eyes, his fight with Mundell at BKFC Knucklemania VI is just another title defense, regardless of what the official stakes might be.

The Latest Boxing News

Josh Kelly Bashes Talk of ‘Unfair’ Fight Against Conor Benn

Tyson Fury Makes U-Turn in Deontay Wilder Feud: “This Man Is Lost”

Shakur Stevenson Slams WBC 'Crooks' After Being Stripped of Lightweight Title

Floyd Mayweather Jr Sues Showtime for Hundreds of Millions