BKFC Hammond Preview: Start Time, Fight Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
For the second time in as many years, the BKFC is returning to the Hoosier State for a Fight Night event in Hammond, Indiana.
The BKFC made its debut in the state with a nine-fight card in October 2025. Welterweight contender Bryce Henry headlined the event against veteran Roderick Stewart, with Indiana-based fighter and UFC alum Cameron VanCamp facing Derrick Findley in the co-main event.
Eight months later, VanCamp returns to headline the second event in Hammond against former BKB light heavyweight champion Gregoris Cisneros.
VanCamp, 3-2, welcomes Cisneros to the BKFC following the Venezuelan's six-fight stint with the BKB. Cisneros is coming off a 16-second loss to Barrie Jones that cost him the BKB 175-pound title. He is moving down to 165 pounds for his debut fight with VanCamp.
The 33-year-old VanCamp is one of five Midwestern fighters who competed on the first Hammond card and will be returning for Act Two. Illinois native Ronny Hauser, who dazzled with a 15-second knockout of Julian Valencia at the first Hammond event, is notably returning on the main card against former ranked contender Justin Street.
Former two-time BKFC heavyweight champion Arnold Adams features in the co-main event against seven-fight bare-knuckle veteran Steve Banks. Adams is currently on a rough four-fight skid, though his losses are to former champions Mick Terrill and Alan Belcher, along with dropping a pair of fights with Leonardo Perdomo, whom many believe is the best heavyweight in the promotion.
Banks, 4-3, is coming off a brutal one-minute knockout loss to Haze Hepi at BKFC 73.
BKFC Hammond will get going early when two undefeated strawweights, Natalie Gage and Alexandra Delgado-Lopez, throw down in the second fight of the night. With Gage entering the fight as the No. 3-ranked strawweight contender, the victor will be in prime position to potentially challenge the winner of the 115-pound title fight at BKFC Liberty Brawl on July 3.
BKFC Hammond Date
Date: June 26, 2026
BKFC Hammond Start Time
Time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT (prelims begin 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT)
How to Watch BKFC Hammond
Watch: BKFC app
BKFC Hammond Location
Location: Hammond Casino in Hammond, Indiana
BKFC Hammond Fight Card
Main card
- Cameron VanCamp (3-2) vs. Gregoris Cisneros (4-2) — Welterweight
- Arnold Adams (7-5) vs. Steve Banks (4-3) — Heavyweight
- Brandon Conley (2-1-1) vs. Aubrey Mendonca (1-0) — Light Heavyweight
- Gabriel Mota (2-3) vs. Alex Davis (1-2) — Heavyweight
- Ronny Hauser (1-0) vs. Justin Street (3-2) — Bantamweight
- Thomas Angeloff (1-0) vs. Jojo Schillizzi (0-1) — Light Heavyweight
- Stevo Morris (2-3) vs. Brandon Meneses (2-1-1) — Featherweight
- Casey Moses (1-1) vs. Martez McGregor (0-1) — Welterweight
Prelims
- Anthony Mendoza (debut) vs. Branko Busick (0-1) — Cruiserweight
- [3] Natalie Gage (2-0) vs. Alexandra Delgado-Lopez (2-0) — Women's Strawweight
- Travis Smith (0-1) vs. Tony Pike (0-1) — Welterweight
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Jaren Kawada is a combat sports writer who specializes in betting, with over five years of experience in boxing and MMA. When he is not covering the sport, Kawada is an avid MMA, Brazilian jiu-jitsu and boxing practitioner. Kawada has previous bylines with ClutchPoints, Sportskeeda MMA, BetSided and FanSided MMA. Born and raised in Honolulu, Hawaii, Kawada has a B.A. in Sports Media from Butler University and now resides in Denver, Colorado.Follow jarenkawada1