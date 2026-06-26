BKFC Hammond Preview: Start Time, Fight Card, How to Watch & Live Stream

For the second time in as many years, the BKFC is returning to the Hoosier State for a Fight Night event in Hammond, Indiana.

The BKFC made its debut in the state with a nine-fight card in October 2025. Welterweight contender Bryce Henry headlined the event against veteran Roderick Stewart, with Indiana-based fighter and UFC alum Cameron VanCamp facing Derrick Findley in the co-main event.

Eight months later, VanCamp returns to headline the second event in Hammond against former BKB light heavyweight champion Gregoris Cisneros.

Hammond is on the clock… fight week starts NOW! 👊#BKFCHAMMOND | Friday | Tix + Watch ➡️ https://t.co/LJX5urGkRW pic.twitter.com/ZqzxfInmMc — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) June 22, 2026

VanCamp, 3-2, welcomes Cisneros to the BKFC following the Venezuelan's six-fight stint with the BKB. Cisneros is coming off a 16-second loss to Barrie Jones that cost him the BKB 175-pound title. He is moving down to 165 pounds for his debut fight with VanCamp.

The 33-year-old VanCamp is one of five Midwestern fighters who competed on the first Hammond card and will be returning for Act Two. Illinois native Ronny Hauser, who dazzled with a 15-second knockout of Julian Valencia at the first Hammond event, is notably returning on the main card against former ranked contender Justin Street.

Former two-time BKFC heavyweight champion Arnold Adams features in the co-main event against seven-fight bare-knuckle veteran Steve Banks. Adams is currently on a rough four-fight skid, though his losses are to former champions Mick Terrill and Alan Belcher, along with dropping a pair of fights with Leonardo Perdomo, whom many believe is the best heavyweight in the promotion.

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Banks, 4-3, is coming off a brutal one-minute knockout loss to Haze Hepi at BKFC 73.

BKFC Hammond will get going early when two undefeated strawweights, Natalie Gage and Alexandra Delgado-Lopez, throw down in the second fight of the night. With Gage entering the fight as the No. 3-ranked strawweight contender, the victor will be in prime position to potentially challenge the winner of the 115-pound title fight at BKFC Liberty Brawl on July 3.

BKFC Hammond Date

Date: June 26, 2026

BKFC Hammond Start Time

Time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT (prelims begin 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT)

How to Watch BKFC Hammond

Watch: BKFC app

BKFC Hammond Location

Location: Hammond Casino in Hammond, Indiana

BKFC Hammond Fight Card

Main card

Cameron VanCamp (3-2) vs. Gregoris Cisneros (4-2) — Welterweight

Arnold Adams (7-5) vs. Steve Banks (4-3) — Heavyweight

Brandon Conley (2-1-1) vs. Aubrey Mendonca (1-0) — Light Heavyweight

Gabriel Mota (2-3) vs. Alex Davis (1-2) — Heavyweight

Ronny Hauser (1-0) vs. Justin Street (3-2) — Bantamweight

Thomas Angeloff (1-0) vs. Jojo Schillizzi (0-1) — Light Heavyweight

Stevo Morris (2-3) vs. Brandon Meneses (2-1-1) — Featherweight

Casey Moses (1-1) vs. Martez McGregor (0-1) — Welterweight

Prelims

Anthony Mendoza (debut) vs. Branko Busick (0-1) — Cruiserweight

[3] Natalie Gage (2-0) vs. Alexandra Delgado-Lopez (2-0) — Women's Strawweight

Travis Smith (0-1) vs. Tony Pike (0-1) — Welterweight